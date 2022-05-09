Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash steal the show at Lock Upp bash in head-turning looks: See pics and videos

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash attended the success bash of the recently wrapped-up reality television series Lock Upp in Mumbai last night. The event saw many stars in attendance, including the show's host Kangana Ranaut, winner Munawar Faruqui, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, Saisha Shinde, and more stars. All the celebrities came dressed in stunning outfits for the occasion. Even Tejasswi and Karan, known popularly among their fans as Tejran, stole the show at the party with their head-turning looks.

Paparazzi clicked Tejasswi and Karan making an appearance together at the Lock Upp success bash. The couple posed outside the venue while holding each other. While Tejasswi chose a bodycon dress for the occasion, Karan wore an all-black ensemble. Scroll ahead to check out pictures and videos of the couple at the party. (Also Read: Munawar Faruqui says he doesn't see a winner in Lock Upp rival Payal Rohatgi)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash at Lock Upp success bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tejasswi's look for the Lock Upp success bash featured a knee-length dress decorated with bold black stripes done on a white and beige backdrop. The ensemble comes with a bustier top, plunging neckline, a risqué front thigh-high slit, barely-there straps to hold the ensemble, and figure-hugging fitting accentuating the star's svelte frame.

Tejasswi accessorised her pastel-hued dress with minimal accessories, including clear embellished high heels, a chained top handle bag, and matching earrings. A centre-parted open hairdo styled in defined curls, winged eyeliner, bold red lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Karan complemented Tejasswi in a black printed jacquard jacket with an asymmetric collared neckline, open zipped front and long sleeves. He wore it over a black button-down shirt and straight-fitted matching pants. In the end, Karan opted for embellished dress shoes, rings, a sleek silver chain, a back-swept hairdo and groomed beard to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of the reality show Lock Upp on Saturday's grand finale episode. Show host Kangana Ranaut handed over the trophy to him in the last episode and announced that Payal Rohatgi was the first runner-up. Karan Kundrra was the jailer on the show, and Tejasswi joined as the special Queen Warden in the end.