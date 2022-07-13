Bharti Singh's son Laksh had a Harry Potter theme shoot, see more pics of him in other looks

Bharti Singh recently revealed the face of her son Laksh. The comedian and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy in April but revealed the face of the child a few days ago. They also shared several pictures from his adorable baby photo shoot for which he was even dressed up as Harry Potter as well as a shaikh. Also read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son Laksh's face, ask fans who he resembles more. Watch

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed the face of their son, lovingly called Gola, on their YouTube channel. One of Bharti's friends shared a picture of Gola in the getup of Harry Potter on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Yeh Gola mujhe dedo (give me this child). Golaa Singh Limbachiyaa Potter.” Bharti replied to her on her Instagram Stories,"aakar leke jao jaldi (please take him away soon)."

Bharti Singh's friend called him Gola Singh Limbachiyaa Potter.

Bharti Singh's son Laksh was dressed in various looks for his photo shoot.

The face reveal video showed Bharti and Haarsh preparing for the photo shoot, getting him ready to face the camera and some pictures of from the actual shoot. He not only dressed up a tiny sheikh with a hookah but also as a sleeping Harry Potter with a magic wand and a little Krishna peeping out to see a peacock by his side. His nursery was also seen in the video and the set up that was created especially for the photo shoot.

Bharti also shared pictures from their family photo shoot in white on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Miliye humare bete LAKSH se. Ganpati bappa moriya (Meet our son Laksh).” She was seen in a white dress, carrying Laksh in her arms, wrapped in a swaddle.

Bharti Singh with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Laksh.

Bharti returned to host the reality show Hunarbaaz in less than two weeks after delivering her baby. The couple were also hosts on The Khatra Khatra Show. They also put glimpses of their life on their YouTube channel.

