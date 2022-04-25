Bharti Singh shares first pic of baby boy, calls him ‘lifeline' as she holds him close. See post

Comedian Bharti Singh has shared the first glimpse of her baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Bharti posted a photo as she held the newborn close to her. However, she didn't reveal the baby's face. (Also Read | Bharti Singh says people criticised her for resuming work after childbirth; said 'she left her infant at home')

In the picture, Bharti wore a pink outfit as she sat with her eyes closed. Bharti was seen smiling as she rested her face against her son's. The baby was wrapped in a printed white cloth.

Sharing the picture, Bharti wrote, "Life line (red heart emojis)." Many celebrities reacted to the post. Neha Bhasin wrote, "God bless." Gauahar Khan commented, "Sooooo happy for you ! May God bless your family." Nisha Rawal said, "Awwwww! Dear Bharti, many blessings to u and the little one."

Mahhi Vij's comment read, "Putt." Kashmera Shah commented, "God bless." Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Meera Deosthale, and Yuvvika Chaudhary dropped red heart emojis.

Bharti and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their baby earlier this month. On Instagram, Bharti posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, "It's a BOY." Several celebrities shared their wishes for the couple. Among those was filmmaker Karan Johar, who wrote, "Badhai (Congratulations)," followed by heart emojis.

Bharti returned to work less than two weeks after delivering her baby. Bharti and Haarsh are hosts of Colors TV shows, Hunarbaaz (which ended recently) and The Khatra Khatra Show. The comedian was on maternity leave after welcoming her son.

Recently speaking with BT, Bharti said, "I had no intention of setting any record or benchmark by working till the last day of my pregnancy and reporting to work immediately. My doctor told me that no one knew and understood my body better than me and that I should listen to myself. People will give you a lot of advice, but it completely depends on what your body is comfortable with. That’s exactly what I kept in mind."

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December last year on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

