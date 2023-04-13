Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is set to go ‘Big’ at HBO Max

‘90’s popular American sitcom the “Big Bang Theory” is ready to expand its universe with HBO Max. It seems they are coming back for another round with a second spinoff which is being developed at Warner Bros. Television.

Image Credit: Getty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, April 12, the studio announced the spinoff along with a bunch of other projects to come. Chuck Lorre, the executive producer and co-creator of “Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” is developing another comedy series based on that IP.

This new “Big Bang” installment will be streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warner Bros. didn’t reveal anything on the plot. However, it is speculated that the new series will feature a mostly new cast with some guest appearances.

The original series which aired on CBS from 2007 to 2017, starred Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Kaley Cuoco as Penny Teller, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali, Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski and Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler. The CBS comedy won 10 Emmy Awards.

The first spinoff “Young Sheldon” premiered in 2017 and it’s currently running with its six seasons, and the seventh season is almost confirmed. The spinoff’s story revolves around nine year old Sheldon Cooper’s character.

In a recent interview Parsons said that he is set to move on with other projects. “I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear the t-shirts without looking really long in the tooth,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even after leaving the hit sitcom, many of the show’s cast have urged for a reunion and some of them expressed their wish to work with “Big Bang Theory” cast again.

The new “Big Bang Theory” project would mark as the second project of Lorre’s with Max.