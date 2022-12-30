Anupam Mittal says ‘Shark Tank is not just about funding’, Amit Jain reacts ‘big shark is here' as others talk funding

The excitement around the second season of Shark Tank India is high as the business reality show will debut on January 2. In the new promo shared by the makers, all the judges of the show, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Amit Jain share their expectations from the pitchers and what kind of business idea they would want to bid upon. (Also read: KBC: Here's how Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal pitched for themselves to grab the hotseat)

The latest promo introduces the show’s host Rahul Dua as he goes on to ask judge Anupam Mittal what he would like to present to the new contestants. Anupam said, “The most important thing is to be prepared. One should understand their business. Unless you are convinced about your business, how will you convince others?” The next shots give a glimpse of the new episodes of the upcoming season. Anupam can be seen explaining to the pitchers, “Shark Tank India is not just about funding, it is also about perspective.”

Next, judge Aman Gupta shares, "I will be me," as he is seen motivating some of the fellow pitchers to push harder. He says, "You are down but not out, my friend." Next, Peyush Bansal says that the first thing he will see in the participants is the quality of entrepreneur, and goes on to add, “paise ghode pe nahi jockey pe lagaane chahiye (one must not bid on the horse but rather on the horse-rider).” Judge Vineeta stated that she will be investing money only in those pitchers who she thinks are “passionate”.

Meanwhile, judge Namita Thapar shared how it has been seven months since the first season and the group of judges have fun behind the scenes. “We tease each other a lot,” she smiled. Lastly, when host Rahul gets to the new investor and judge on the show, Amit, he says that he is on the hunt for big deals. “Big shark is here,” he concluded.

The judges recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati where they all wanted to grab the hotseat. Aman pitched for himself by calling himself a Delhiite who are fond of all kind of seats - be it hotseat or Parliament seat. Anupam allowed him to go ahead but asked him to make sure to vacate it for a Mumbaikar like him. Shark Tank Season 2 will debut on January 2 on on Sony Entertainment Television.

