KBC: Here's how Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal pitched for themselves to grab the hotseat

The sharks of Shark Tank India are known for listening to pitches made by budding entrepreneurs but they had to pitch for themselves in order to lay their claim to the hotseat on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. While Vineeta Singh claimed to be the biggest fan of Amitabh Bachchan, Aman Gupta claimed to be a Delhiite with fondness for the “seat”. Also read: Shark Tank's sharks offer ₹100 cr as Amitabh Bachchan pitches business idea on KBC. Watch

As Amitabh Bachchan asked who among them will take the hotseat, Anupam Mittal got up to grab the hot seat but his fellow sharks stopped him from walking ahead. Vineeta Singh said she was the “biggest fan” of Amitabh Bachchan, who is married to the actor's fan and even their sons are named Jai and Veeru. She also claimed to be a fan of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and also shared a few lines from her own poetry. She went on to take the hotseat and asked Peyush Bansal to join her.

A video also shows how Aman Gupta got up and said he too will pitch for the hot seat. He hails from Delhi and said that be it a metro seat, Parliament seat or the hot seat, Delhiites love to take the seat. “Hume seat se bahut lagaav hota hai,” he said. Anupam told him to go ahead but make sure to vacate it for a Mumbaikar like him.

Amitabh later asked the sharks why they call Anupam ‘gyan nath ji’. Peyush Bansal replied that Anupam possesses knowledge about everything and even fights with a person if he gives wrong answers. Talking about Anupam, he said, "Koi pitcher aata hai, usko apne business ke baare mein itna nahi pata hota jitna inko pata hota hai, ye bidh jaate hain uske sath. Aur agar us pitcher ne koi jawab idhar udhar kardia na to ye bhaisab usko chhodte nahi hain. (When a pitcher comes, he knows about his business more than the pitcher himself and fights with him over the same. And if the pitcher gives a wrong answer, he doesn't spare him at all)."

Vineeta Singh is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Peyush Bansal is the co-founder of Lenskart.com, Anupam Mittal is the founder of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta is the co-founder of boAt. The second season of Shark Tank India is all set to go on air in January.

