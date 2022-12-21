Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shark Tank's sharks offer 100 cr as Amitabh Bachchan pitches business idea on KBC. Watch

Shark Tank's sharks offer 100 cr as Amitabh Bachchan pitches business idea on KBC. Watch

Published on Dec 21, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan pitched a business idea to sharks of Shark Tank and even asked for 25 percent of the signing amount which amounted to ₹25 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan will host Shark Tank's entrepreneurs on Kaun Banega Crorepati.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ahead of the upcoming season 2, the ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India visited Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati which is running in its final week. And the 80-year-old actor used the opportunity to pitch his own business idea - the AB tissue. Amitabh has often been spotted offering tissues to emotional contestants on the show. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan remembers mom Teji Bachchan's last moments, telling doctors ‘leave her, she wishes to go'

Sony shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Gyan ke manch par aaye business ki duniya ke bade 'Sharks', aur unke saamne @amitabhbachchan ji apne product 'AB Tissue' ki pitch se karna chahte hain apne naye business ki shuruaat! (The sharks of the business world visited the sets of KBC and Amitabh Bachchan used the opportunity to pitch his new business idea.”

The video shows Amitabh Bachchan arriving with a tissue box in his hand and pitching his business idea. He says, "Khaas mahilao ke liye hum lekar aaye hain AB tissue. Is product ka first round of trial bhi ho chuka hai. To aap hamare is product mein nivesh kar sakenge ya nahi (We have brought this AB tissue specially for women. We have already conducted its first round of trial. So will you be able to invest in our product or not)?" This is followed by multiple clips of Amitabh offering tissues to several women participants on KBC.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal says that if the tissue is sold in the name of the veteran actor than they can invest at least 100 crore for sure. boAt founder Aman Gupta is also seen nodding his head on his offer. Lenskart.com CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh and new shark, CarDekho founder Amit Jain are also seen seated along with them.

Reacting to the offer, Amitabh's small demand left the sharks in splits. He said, “Chhoti si bat hai sir. 100 cr mein se 25 percent signing amount milega (its a small thing sir, can I get 25 percent of the sum as signing amount).”

Shark Tank season 2 is returning to the small screen in the first week of January next year. Former shark Ashneer Grover won't be a part of the show.

amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati shark tank anupam mittal
