Amitabh Bachchan remembers mom Teji Bachchan's last moments, telling doctors ‘leave her, she wishes to go'

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his mom Teji Bachchan on her death anniversary on Wednesday. Unlike his late night writeups, the actor took to his blog in the morning to talk in detail about her last moments as doctors tried to revive her in the hospital. He said it was him who stopped them from “pumping her delicate frame” to revive her and letting her go. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan didn't charge money for Kaante, refused to abuse on screen, recalls Sanjay Gupta

Amitabh wrote, “She slipped away as elegantly and quietly as was her temperament this morning as I watched the doctors struggle to revive her delicate heart, time and again .. pumping here delicate frame in vigorous pushes to get her to live again .. and again .. and again. We stood .. holding hands all of us near and dear .. the nieces and the children in tears .. until ..I spoke up .. leave it doc .. leave her .. she wishes to go .. stop .. do not make any more efforts .. each effort was painful for her system and painful for us to stand there and witness .. each time that ‘straight line’ would appear .. and then shift to the graphic responses of the physical pumping.”

“Stop it I said .. and they did .. the singular tone of the straight line on the monitor .. indicating to us all and the World , that she had left .. slipped out .. as someone recently mentioned about the passing of a near one .. and gone to a ‘better place’ - words that we often hear being used in consolation of the departure. A gentle hand on her forehead .. a million memories flashing by in the silence of the room in the hospital .. and then leaving to being her home," he added.

He also talked about how her body was brought to their home Prateeksha and he went on to spend his last night with her before her cremation the next day. Her ashes were taken to the sacred places she believed in and her portrait was placed near the portrait of his late father and renowned poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “In reverence .. the room remains so ..permanently .. and she remains permanently with us .. Amma ji .. the most beautiful Mother in the entire Universe,” he wrote.

