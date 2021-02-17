Abhinav Shukla took responsibility for the trouble that his marriage with Rubina Dilaik was going through, before they entered Bigg Boss 14. The couple who were on the brink of divorce last year, have rekindled their romance on the show, and have even talked about renewing their vows.

Abhinav, who was evicted from the show last week, visited Rubina on Tuesday's episode, and the two went on a socially distanced date. He accepted that he had let his logical mind get in the way of emotions, because of which their relationship suffered. “I need to be a good listener,” he said, and Rubina replied, "I can’t believe jo hum 7-8 mahine pehle the aur jo ab hum hain (I can't believe how far we've come from what we were a few months ago).”

Abhinav proposed a second wedding, but joked that they won't spend as much. When Rubina suggested that they go to the Caribbean, he said, “Carribean, Chembur, Malad. Whatever wedding you say my love!”

On the show, Rubina had revealed that they were on the verge of separating before they joined the show, and had given each other time till November to make a decision about their relation.

Also read: Abhinav Shukla defends Rubina Dilaik's decision to reveal details about marital discord on Bigg Boss 14

After being evicted from the house, Abhinav had defended Rubina's decision to talk about their relationship on the show. He'd told The Times of India that they didn't reveal details about their marriage for publicity. "We were very clear that the task wherein Rubina and I shared secrets about our life was not about moving ahead in the game or for publicity. It was an opportunity to tell the audience what we were hiding inside our hearts. We were part of such a big show where you can’t hide anything, no emotion of yours gets unnoticed, there was no privacy from day one," he had said.