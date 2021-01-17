Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee objects to Salman Khan scolding Abhinav Shukla: ‘I don't agree with Salman sir'

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed her disagreement with one portion of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan that was aired Saturday. The host had scolded Abhinav Shukla for not supporting her wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik.

Responding to the same, Devoleena tweeted Saturday night, “I dont agree with @BeingSalmanKhan sir. #AbhinavShukla has all the rights to put his http://Pov. It should be only him to decide whom to support and whom http://not. It was his POV..what is wrong in it? #BB14 Accha kar raha hai toh karne do usee.. @BiggBoss.”

When a fan asked why Abhinav never confronted anyone, Salman explained the question to Abhinav, adding that it is his habit to leave things mid-way. “Aisa lagta hai apko chor dene ki adat hai. Yaha tak ki apki wife ko jab sabse jada zaurrat thi, , emotionally. Apne sirf apna point of view rakha aur unko beech raste chor diya (You are habitual, you even left you wife mid-way when she needed you the most, emotionally. You simply put forth ypou views and walked away!),” Salman had said.

He had added, “We have seen, Aap dusro se Rubina ke liye ladte ho. Lekin akele me, apka sulook Rubina k liye sahi nahi jaa raha kuch dino se (You fight with others for her, but when you are alone, your behavior is not right with Rubina). You have been committing the same mistakes that she did previously. But, when she wants to make you understand things, you dismiss her rudely.”

Abhinav responded to the Bollywood star saying, “I am not perfect, sir. This is how I am. I sometimes talk rudely to my own people.” An angry Salman responded saying, “Is it ok to hurt your own? When I said ‘be a husband’, I did not want you to be bossy or dominating. Be a partner, protect her.” Even Rubina agreed with Salman that Abhinav has letting her down, and Abhinav also agreed. Salman closed the topic saying, “Abhinav! She is your wife, and you are on national TV.”

She also slammed Nikki Tamboli for her behaviour inside the house during her second stint. “Bahar akaar Popularity & Pyaar dekha...So maine scene palat diya i mean main palat gayee.. #bb14 @BiggBoss #misstamboli. So the fact is tamboli aap humesha jhundh mein hi rahi hai..akele khelne ki shamta nahi hai aap mein... #BB14 @BiggBoss,” Devoleena wrote in a series of tweets.