Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 102: Salman Khan scolds Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Son
Salman Khan decided to take a backseat allowed the audience to question the contestants on Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode began with Aly Goni telling Arshi Khan that it will be good for Sonali Phogat if she is the one to be voted out this week.
“I am not talking about myself (after being nominated, Sonali has been claiming that she likes Aly) but the way she is behaving with others. She is going overboard and I fear she may do something and causes losses for herself,” he said.
Salman then told Rakhi Sawant to not get carried away by the characters she plays on the show. He said, “You have been often told that you are an entertainer and there is a slight difference between entertainment and vulgarity. You crossed that limit. The audience may not know what we are talking about, but they can understand a limit was crossed.” Salman also said she must avoid such mistakes when Rakhi apologised and admitted it was a mistake.
One of the audience callers asked if Sonali’s love for Aly was fake or a part of her game. Sonali claimed it was not fake, but true. “Cannot label this as love, because then I would have gone to another level. And, I have often said I cannot cross certain limits. But it is true that I like him (Aly). Aly’s eyes intoxicating, much like your own, Salman sir!”
After joking that she could have also picked Eijaz Khan for her “love angle”, Salman also asked Sonali if she got inspired by Rakhi and Abhinav Shukla’s act of a love affair. Salman also slammed Sonali for threatening people in the house and scolded her for throwing food.
Nikki Tamboli was also at the receiving end of Salman’s wrath. He scolded her for being too rude and said he will be shocked if she wins the show, just by being rude.
Salman also took Abhinav to task for not standing up for his Rubina.
Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe'
- Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
Kavita wants Rubina to win BB as 'no one else can tolerate insults for so long'
- Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Earlier, Kavita walked out of the show after a nasty fight with Rubina.
Sudesh Berry calls Shakti co-star Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 fumble 'beautiful'
- Insisting that Rubina never showed any superiority on sets of Shakti, her co-star from the show Sudesh Berry has praised her.
