Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if Abhinav let her down, she says 'yes sir'

Host Salman Khan will scold Sonali Phogat on Saturday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar for her violent and irrational behaviour inside the house and he will also be seen chiding Abhinav Shukla for not being with his wife, Rubina Dilaik, when she needed him the most.

In a promo video, Salman tells Abhinav, "Abhinav! Jab aapki biwi ko apki sabse zada zarurat thi, tab apne beech raste chor diya. Apka salook Rubina ke saath sahi nahi ja raha aajkal (You ditched your wife mid-way, just when she needed you the most. Your behaviour with Rubina has not been on the right track for sometime now)."





He also asks, "Rubina, do you feel your husband is letting you down?" And she lowered her head, with tears in her eyes, and said, "Yes sir!" With a shocked face, Abhinav turned to Rubina.

A voice-over tells us that Salman will carry out the episode and his interaction on the basis of calls from the fans of the show. A Bigg Boss fan then asks Sonali Phogat if she lost her cool after being nominated, as she has been abusing and threatening people.

Sonali then faces the wrath of Salman as he asks her about the abusive word she used. Sonali repeated it, adding that Rubina dragged her daughter into it. Salman sternly tells Sonali that Rubina did not drag her child into the fight.

Next, Nikki says that Sonali is often threatening her, "Mere bande bahar dekh lenge (my people will see you outside)." An angry Salman asks, "Will you threaten people from outside? What will you do?" Sonali then shouted saying that she never made such threats. "Show me, whom have I threatened?" Salman then tells her that the footage has been aired.

Sonali says she does not agree that she threatened and Salman responds, "Apk manane ya na manane se kya hoga Sonali ji. Apki bhi bacchi dekh rahi hai show. Ye apke upar suit karta hai (Does not matter whether you agree to it or not. Even your child must be watching the show. Does all this suit on you)?"

