IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if Abhinav let her down, she says 'yes sir'
Rubina Dilaik cries as she tells Salman Khan that she feels let down by Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik cries as she tells Salman Khan that she feels let down by Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if Abhinav let her down, she says 'yes sir'

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if Abhinav Shukla let her down, she says 'yes sir'. He also scolds Sonali Phogat for her fight with Rubina.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:26 AM IST

Host Salman Khan will scold Sonali Phogat on Saturday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar for her violent and irrational behaviour inside the house and he will also be seen chiding Abhinav Shukla for not being with his wife, Rubina Dilaik, when she needed him the most.

In a promo video, Salman tells Abhinav, "Abhinav! Jab aapki biwi ko apki sabse zada zarurat thi, tab apne beech raste chor diya. Apka salook Rubina ke saath sahi nahi ja raha aajkal (You ditched your wife mid-way, just when she needed you the most. Your behaviour with Rubina has not been on the right track for sometime now)."


He also asks, "Rubina, do you feel your husband is letting you down?" And she lowered her head, with tears in her eyes, and said, "Yes sir!" With a shocked face, Abhinav turned to Rubina.

A voice-over tells us that Salman will carry out the episode and his interaction on the basis of calls from the fans of the show. A Bigg Boss fan then asks Sonali Phogat if she lost her cool after being nominated, as she has been abusing and threatening people.

Sonali then faces the wrath of Salman as he asks her about the abusive word she used. Sonali repeated it, adding that Rubina dragged her daughter into it. Salman sternly tells Sonali that Rubina did not drag her child into the fight.

Next, Nikki says that Sonali is often threatening her, "Mere bande bahar dekh lenge (my people will see you outside)." An angry Salman asks, "Will you threaten people from outside? What will you do?" Sonali then shouted saying that she never made such threats. "Show me, whom have I threatened?" Salman then tells her that the footage has been aired.

Sonali says she does not agree that she threatened and Salman responds, "Apk manane ya na manane se kya hoga Sonali ji. Apki bhi bacchi dekh rahi hai show. Ye apke upar suit karta hai (Does not matter whether you agree to it or not. Even your child must be watching the show. Does all this suit on you)?"

Follow @htshowbiz for more


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 101: Nikki, Rubina say they don’t feel safe with Sonali

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 101: While Sonali had an ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan were also her target in other incidents. Even show host Salman Khan was dragged in several fights in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita wants Rubina to win BB as ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Earlier, Kavita walked out of the show after a nasty fight with Rubina.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
As she celebrates her birthday, today, Rasika hopes the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round.
tv

Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Birthday girl Rasika Dugal is looking forward to an exciting year with many web series lined up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohit Malik tested coronavirus positive while his wife is safe.(Instagram)
Mohit Malik tested coronavirus positive while his wife is safe.(Instagram)
tv

Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The couple has been reading books on parenthood.
The couple has been reading books on parenthood.
tv

Nakuul Mehta: It is tough to know what kind of parents we would be

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:36 AM IST
In an exclusive interview, the actor talks about gearing up for fatherhood, being overwhelmed with information and advice, and why dads aren’t asked about their emotions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sakshi Jhala has often spoken in favour of Eijaz Khan on her social media.
Sakshi Jhala has often spoken in favour of Eijaz Khan on her social media.
tv

Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala was asked about marrying him, see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Actor Eijaz Khan, who is one of contestants on Bigg Boss 14, has had his share of ups and downs on the show. Showing him her support has been his friend Sakshi Jhala. Now, in an AMA session, she was asked by fans about marrying him. Check out her reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik cries as she tells Salman Khan that she feels let down by Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik cries as she tells Salman Khan that she feels let down by Abhinav Shukla.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan says Abhinav let Rubina down, she agrees

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if Abhinav Shukla let her down, she says 'yes sir'. He also scolds Sonali Phogat for her fight with Rubina.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat has been fighting a lot for past few days.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 101: Nikki, Rubina say they don’t feel safe with Sonali

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 101: While Sonali had an ugly showdown with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan were also her target in other incidents. Even show host Salman Khan was dragged in several fights in the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya to commemorate five years of their engagement.
Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo with her husband Vivek Dahiya to commemorate five years of their engagement.
tv

Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:51 PM IST
As Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate five years of their engagement, she shared a romantic post for him on Instagram, and urged others to 'take the plunge'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita wants Rubina to win BB as ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Earlier, Kavita walked out of the show after a nasty fight with Rubina.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant in a promo for Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav, claims he loves her back

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant talked about her feelings for Abhinav Shukla in a new promo video for Bigg Boss 14. She claimed that she has seen love for her in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Sudesh Berry have worked together in popular show Shakti.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik and Sudesh Berry have worked together in popular show Shakti.(Colors)
tv

Sudesh Berry calls Shakti co-star Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 fumble 'beautiful'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Insisting that Rubina never showed any superiority on sets of Shakti, her co-star from the show Sudesh Berry has praised her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant got into a heated argument on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly mocks Rakhi’s ‘invisible’ husband, calls out her 'fake track' with Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni questioned Rakhi Sawant on the whereabouts of her husband, Ritesh, and accused her of running a 'fake track' with Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande flew kites on Makar Sankranti.
Ankita Lokhande flew kites on Makar Sankranti.
tv

Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput's Manjha while flying kites

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande has shared a Makar Sakranti video, which has Sushant Singh Rajput's song Manjha from Kai Po Che playing in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randeep Hooda has kicked off the shoot of Inspector Avinash,
Randeep Hooda has kicked off the shoot of Inspector Avinash,
tv

Randeep Hooda to play real-life cop in debut web series, Inspector Avinash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Randeep Hooda has begun shooting for the web series Inspector Avinash, which is inspired by the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: When Rahul Vaidya impressed Sridevi, young Janhvi. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Fans of singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya have shared a throwback video, where he sings Chand Sifarish from Fanaa. Late Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor are seen appreciating his music in the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been happily married since 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been happily married since 2018.
tv

Milind Soman on being asked if chances of cheating on much younger wife are less

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Actor Milind Soman, who is married to Ankita Konwar, is often asked questions about their 26 years age difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP