Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha Parmar if she finds Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya looking 'hot together', here's her reply
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Fans ask Disha Parmar if she finds Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya looking 'hot together', here's her reply

Bigg Boss 14: In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:43 PM IST
When Disha Parmar met Rahul Vaidya.(Colors)

TV actor Disha Parmar, who recently visited the Bigg Boss 14 house to accept contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal, took to Twitter and answered a few questions by fans. Among the most interesting ones was her reply to a fan asking her views on the pairing of Rahul and his co-contestant on the show, Nikki Tamboli.

During her AMA on Twitter, a fan asked, "Don't you think #NikkiTamboli pairing with #RahulVaidya looks hot together? #AskDisha." Disha sportingly answered, "I think Nikki in general is pretty hot!" In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul that Disha did not like his equation with Nikki on the show.

During a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul had revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that Disha had earlier expressed her desire to be proposed in a grand manner. A fan asked if Rahul proposing her on the reality show was "up to the mark", and she replied, "Haha! Nothing can beat what he’s done!"

Disha was also asked if she liked Rahul and Rubina Dilaik finally getting along on the show. "I think it’s damn interesting! It’s a show afterall! And they have lived together for 5 months in the same house!" she wrote.

Also read: Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'

A fan asked Disha if she'd want to participate in the reality show ever, and she responded, "That’s really sweet! But it’s something which isn’t for me!"

Disha has known Rahul for long time. Rahul had revealed that it was during the New Year's celebrations to welcome 2020 that she shared her dreams of being proposed in a grand manner. "Then I thought I won't be able to meet her standards. However, when I stayed here, I realised her importance and proposed on national television."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disha parmar rahul vaidya bigg boss 14 nikki tamboli

Related Stories

bollywood

Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, see pics

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:46 AM IST
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan revisits best scenes with Aishwarya Rai in fan-made Jodhaa Akbar video, pens note for Ashutosh Gowariker

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP