Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin answers if she will re-enter show, reveals when she fell in love with Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday came as a jolt to her fans and left everyone heartbroken, including host Salman Khan, who could not hold back his tears. During an interactive session with her fans on Twitter, she opened up about the possibility of her re-entry on the show and said that she will certainly return if the makers called her back.

When a fan asked about the possibility of her returning to the Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin wrote, “This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans.”

On Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin shared a special bond with her best friend Aly Goni, and their friendship was seen transforming into something greater. They often talked about proposing to each other and even getting married.

Responding to a fan’s question about when she realised her love for Aly, Jasmin wrote, “It was a beautiful realisation we had inside the house. As far as I know my parents don’t have any issue with it.” On the show, Aly told Jasmin that he would not be with her if her parents did not approve of him, and she asked him to win them over.

Asked if she will marry Aly, Jasmin wrote, “Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family.”

Jasmin also recalled her first meeting with Aly. They met at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for Argentina to shoot for the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The two of them participated in the ninth season of the show.