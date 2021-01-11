IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gives a shout-out to fans post eviction, says 'We have to make Aly lift the trophy'

Jasmin Bhasin has shared a note about her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was evicted in Sunday's episode.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14 and penned a note to thank her fans for their support. She has now asked them to come out in support of her best friend Aly Goni who is still in the house.

Showing gratitude to her fans, she began the note with, "To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support."

Asking her fans to enable Aly win the show, she further wrote, "With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. He might think he is alone but let's show it to all, that he is not. Let's all come together to give @alygoni the love & support to win this thing!! We have to make Aly lift the trophy for #jasLy - Love jasmin Bhasin."

Jasmin had entered Bigg Boss 14 during its inception. Aly had joined her as a wild card entry and even walked out from the show to save her. He was later called back again.

Also read: 'Ritesh jiju loves Rakhi Sawant very much and so does she': Rakesh Sawant

Recently, during the family week, Jasmin's parents had asked her to play solo. Her mother had said that Aly overshadows her performance. When she told her mother that they have been friends since before the start of the show, her mother replied with a big "no".

