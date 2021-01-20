Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli brings up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comments during massive fight

A major fight between Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee was teased in a new promo video for Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The video, shared on the Colors Instagram page, showed the two contestants lashing out at each other.

In the video, Devoleena said that she would put Nikki in her place after the two got into an argument. "These people have no personality, and they show up here," Nikki said in Hindi, directing her comments at Devoleena.

Devoleena accused Nikki of taking advantage of the situation, and for going after Rubina Dilaik's fans. "I'll chop off your wings," Devoleena told Nikki, who retaliated by bringing up certain statements the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor had made during her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena had threatened to accuse Sidharth Shukla of inappropriate behaviour if he touched her.

This angered Devoleena, and Vikas Gupta also got involved. "What are you saying?" he demanded. "Go inside and give it to her," he told Devoleena, who followed Nikki inside the house and yelled at her. Devoleena accused Nikki of chasing people around for work. She also questioned Nikki about her real identity, and suggested that she is using a fake name. "I will show you in Weekend ka Vaar," she said.

Devoleena recently entered the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who had to depart abruptly because of a prior commitment. Devoleena told The Times of India before joining the show, “He (Eijaz) had established himself well and understood the game well. I will take his game and his interpersonal equations with other contestants forward. I will not spoil the dynamics that he has already established on the show nor will I will not ruin any relationships and commitments with his friends."

