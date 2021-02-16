As Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale, contestants Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Rakhi Sawant are all in the running for the top prize.

Unlike Rakhi and Aly, Nikki has been a part of the show since day one. Despite numerous setbacks and multiple controversies, she has survived so far.

Here are a few reasons why Nikki deserves to win the season.

Her dedication to her fanbase

Nikki re-entered the show after her eviction, despite her brother's hospitalisation. Her brother had undergone a surgery, and was in hospital, but Nikki ensured that she returns to the show.

Ekta Kapoor was super impressed with her

She also impressed television producer Ekta Kapoor. When Ekta made a guest appearance in an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, she complimented Nikki and said, "Actually iss gharmein sabse best game aap khel rahi hai. Sabse acchi samajh aapko hai (You are the best performer in this house, you understand this game better than anyone else)." She added, "Nikki appko toh Naagin mein hona chahiye (Nikki you should be on Naagin)."

Salman Khan couldn't stop praising her

Nikki also routinely got words of encouragement from host Salman Khan. In one episode Salman said, "Yaha par sab Nikki ke peeth peeche bohot baatein karte hai, par koi bhi unke samne kuch nahi kehta. Itna darr lagta hai Nikki se (Everyone talks behind Nikki's back, but no one says anything to her face. Is everyone afraid of her)?" He added, "Aap bohot hi pyaari si ladki ho. Jab aap aai aur abhi bhi aap mein vo innocence hai. Masti bhi karti ho. Toh usse barkarar rakhna (You are a lovely girl, and you've retained your innocence)."

In another Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman said, "Iss ghar mein aapki baatein bohot hoti hai. One way or the other aapko koi figure out nahi kar paa raha. Aur aapka kamal ye hai ke aap kisi bhi waqt sabka samna karnese katrati nahi ho. Chahe aapke saath koi dost ho ya phir aap akeli khadi ho. Aur ye baat bahar sabko pasand aa rahi hai (In this house, everyone talks about you. But no one has been able to figure you out. You never shy away from taking people on, even if you're alone. And your fans love this about you)."