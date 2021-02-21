Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant perform as Salman Khan kickstarts grand finale

The fourteenth season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set for a grand finale Sunday evening and the promo for tonight's episode shows some stunning dance performances by the contestants competing for the winner's trophy.

The promotional video for Sunday's episode shows Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya taking to streets for their finale night performance. The two friends are seen seated on a bike with a side car as the famous song from Sholay, Yeh Dosti, plays in the background. They are seen enjoying each other's company. Aly and Rahul have shared a strong bond which is being touted as one of the strongest in the history of the reality show.

Rahul is also seen performing on the stage with Rubina Dilaik. They are seen in a face-off as they perform to the title track of Race. Rahul and Rubina have been arch rivals on the show. It was only this week that they decided to end things on a positive note and have been cordial to each other through the finale week.

Rakhi Sawant is also seen performing on the stage to various songs, including the haunting number Julie. Among her various antics on the show this year, Rakhi took on the persona of Julie, who, she claimed, is a lost soul who has been inside the Bigg Boss house for 400 years.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will also see Madhuri Dixit promoting her upcoming show. Actors from the TV show Choti Sardarni are also seen on the show.

Unlike previous seasons, this year, five contestants have reached the finale. Rahul, Rubina, Aly, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Rubina is the only contestant to have entered the show on day one and stayed inside the house for the entire period of the ongoing season.

Nikki and Aly were voted out of the show before they made re-entries later. Rakhi was a challenger who entered the show only after the mid-season finale that took place in December last year. Even Aly first entered the show as a wild card contestant, voluntarily took an exit to save Jasmin Bhasin and re-entered later.

Nikki was also voted out of the game and made an entry again some time later. Rahul, on the other hand, took a voluntary exit during the mid-season finale, claiming that he was too homesick. He also came back to the house after some time.