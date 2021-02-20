IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her

  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST

As contestants geared up for the grand finale on Sunday, they were shown their own journeys on the reality show on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant are the top five finalists who are competing for the winner’s trophy. While Rubina was labeled as the toughest woman, Rakhi was called the entertainer who created the show’s identity.

The episode began with Rahul being shown his journey on the show. From his entry, to his fights with Eijaz Khan, Rubina, Nikki Tamboli and the much-talked about friendship with Nikki and Aly, we got to revisit it all through the show reel. Breaking down after watching it, Rahul thanked Bigg Boss and said, “Mere paas shabd nahi hai…is baar aya…afsos is baat ka hai pehle kyu nahi aya (I do not have words to describe my feelings. I came to Bigg Boss this time. I regret why did I not come here earlier)?”

Rakhi was next shown her journey and she cried a lot as the montage showed discussions around her husband, marriage and divorce. Bigg Boss told her, “Bahar ka pata nahi lekin Bigg boss ko koi apatti nahi hogi jab Rakhi ya Julie ka saya is ghar pe saal dar saal mandraaega (We have no clue about outside world but Bigg Boss won’t mind at all if Rakhi or Julie’s soul is around the house every year).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch

It was then time for Aly and Rubina to be shown their journeys. Nikki was the last one to be shown her journey on the show. She was shocked to see Rubina talking ill about her in the starting of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 weekend ka vaar bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be seen together for a tribute to TV comedy director James Burrows.(Twitter)
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be seen together for a tribute to TV comedy director James Burrows.(Twitter)
tv

Finally! FRIENDS cast to reunite on tribute show for sitcom director

By Reuters, Los Angeles
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2016 09:02 AM IST
After months of speculations and denial of a reunion, the cast of popular sitcom Friends is all set to come together after 12 years, this February.
READ FULL STORY
See Disha Patani's reaction to Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post.
See Disha Patani's reaction to Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram post.
bollywood

Disha sends Tiger to the bro-zone after catching a glimpse of his pink shorts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff shared a picture in pink microshorts, which he called 'cute', but his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had an unexpected reaction to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
As she watched her journey on the show, Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 137: Nikki is shocked to see Rubina talk ill about her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Aly Goni is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Aly Goni weeps as he watches his romance with Jasmin unfold before his eyes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Aly Goni was shown a video compiling his journey on Bigg Boss 14, with particular emphasis on his romance with Jasmin Bhasin. Watch his reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at an event in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get frisky in new video, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia could not keep their hands off each other at a recent press conference. They also talked about finding love on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karanvir Bohra with his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
Karanvir Bohra with his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
tv

Karanvir Bohra gives cutest twist to ‘pawri hori hai’ trend with his daughters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Karanvir Bohra joined the 'pawri hori hai' trend in the cutest way possible - with an adorable photo featuring his three daughters, Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are finalists of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes dig at Nikki Tamboli for turning on Rubina Dilaik

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee poked fun at Nikki Tamboli for fighting with her newfound friend, Rubina Dilaik, during Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
Srishty Rode participated in Bigg Boss 12.
tv

Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode has said that her season of the reality show was 'boring' and that she would welcome the opportunity to return to the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. They share four children together,
tv

Kim and Kanye West file for divorce: The Beginning and end of the power couple

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Kanye West. Even in a world obsessed with power couple, this one stood out for more reasons than one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
Harsh and Bharti also played a few pranks on the Bigg Boss 14 contestants(Colors)
tv

Bharti says Rakhi's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • Bharti Singh on Friday became the first person outside Rakhi Sawant's family to confirm that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's mysterious husband, Ritesh, actually exists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP