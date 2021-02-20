Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 137: Nikki Tamboli is shocked to see Rubina Dilaik talk ill about her

As contestants geared up for the grand finale on Sunday, they were shown their own journeys on the reality show on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant are the top five finalists who are competing for the winner’s trophy. While Rubina was labeled as the toughest woman, Rakhi was called the entertainer who created the show’s identity.

The episode began with Rahul being shown his journey on the show. From his entry, to his fights with Eijaz Khan, Rubina, Nikki Tamboli and the much-talked about friendship with Nikki and Aly, we got to revisit it all through the show reel. Breaking down after watching it, Rahul thanked Bigg Boss and said, “Mere paas shabd nahi hai…is baar aya…afsos is baat ka hai pehle kyu nahi aya (I do not have words to describe my feelings. I came to Bigg Boss this time. I regret why did I not come here earlier)?”

Rakhi was next shown her journey and she cried a lot as the montage showed discussions around her husband, marriage and divorce. Bigg Boss told her, “Bahar ka pata nahi lekin Bigg boss ko koi apatti nahi hogi jab Rakhi ya Julie ka saya is ghar pe saal dar saal mandraaega (We have no clue about outside world but Bigg Boss won’t mind at all if Rakhi or Julie’s soul is around the house every year).”

It was then time for Aly and Rubina to be shown their journeys. Nikki was the last one to be shown her journey on the show. She was shocked to see Rubina talking ill about her in the starting of the game.

