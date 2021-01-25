Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant writes 'I Love Abhinav' all over her body, Abhinav is disgusted and Rubina Dilaik is an

Soon after the eviction of Sonali Phogat on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, nominations will be the major discussion point in the coming days. The Monday episode now promises some "fun and entertaining" moments.

The promotional video for Monday's episode begins with Rakhi Sawant telling Abhinav Shukla, "Apki biwi ko shayad neend nahi aaegi agar mai apke saath bartan dhoun (Maybe, your wife will not be able to sleep if I wash utensils with you)." Rubina Dilaik is seen responding to her saying, "Rakhi! Is tareeke ki baat mat kijiyega (Never say things like this)." Arshi is also seen laughing as Rakhi declares that no one can separate her from Abhinav.

Next, Rakhi roams around the house with 'I Love Abhinav' written all over her body, in red. It is all written with her red lipstick. She also has a few heart emojis made on herself. Abhinav looks disgusted and asks, "Ye Kya hai (What is this)?" and Rakhi responds, "Mera crazy love hai (This is my crazy love)." On Sunday's episode, Rakhi had jokingly said she'd have tattoos of Abhinav's name all over her body to show how true her love is.

Rakhi also asks Abhinav, "Kya feel ho raha hai (What are you feeling)?" An angry Rubina tells Abhinav, "It is cheap entertainment, wo khud kharab dikhengi (She will make herself look bad)," and Rakhi declares, "Ye meri body hai (This is my body)!"

Even Arshi warns Rakhi that she is distancing herself from Abhinav with such antics. Meanwhile, Rubina tells Abhinav, "She will cross her limits, now do not encourage."

The video also switches the mood to that of tension and stress as the nominations will be conducted on Monday. In the promo, the contestants are seen discussing what can be sacrificed, in order to nominate or save someone.