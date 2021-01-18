IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta and Jasmin Bhasin argue on social media over Aly Goni's alleged homophobia

Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to share 'proof' of Aly Goni's homophobia, which Jasmin Bhasin didn't take quietly.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolded Aly Goni for his allegations against Vikas Gupta.

Vikas Gupta, who is poised to re-enter Bigg Boss 14 for the second time, has entered into a Twitter back-and-forth with former contestant Jasmin Bhasin. The issue was Aly Goni's perceived homophobic comments directed at Vikas, who is openly bisexual.

Sharing a clip from an episode, in which Vikas suggested that Aly referred to him as 'Pavitra bhabhi', he wrote, "Pavitra Bhai Ho Ya Pavitra Bhabhi Insaan Ho (It doesn't matter if you're a male or female, what matters is if you're a decent person). Disappointed to see that being called a woman is derogatory to these idiots. This clip showed people for who they really are. @AlyGoni Thankyou for finding me beautiful & calling me a woman, it’s a compliment."

Responding to this, Jasmin countered by saying that Aly, whom she is said to be in a relationship with, was referring not to Vikas, but to Pavitra Punia, another former contestant.

Vikas didn't seem to buy it. He shared another clip as evidence of Aly's homophobia, and wrote, "Pls watch this cause I don’t recall any cricket game being played on our new year party. It’s not about calling me names like #Chakka or the insensitivity but the fear of the same treatment to the younger LGBT community Thankyou Jasmine for clearing pavitra misunderstanding."

In the clip, Aly appeared to use a slur directed at Vikas, who had recently left the show for medical reasons. His return has raised some doubts over the show's authenticity. Several contestants have left and re-entered the show this season.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14’s Vikas Gupta set to make a revelation: ‘He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into this show’

Calling out this practice, former contestant Kashmera Shah said in an interview to The Times of India, "Very honestly, I don’t like this entering and exiting policy at all because the authenticity of the show gets compromised. I love watching Bigg Boss and have always followed the show. When people exit, they get to know people who were genuine friends and people who weren’t; they also understand their game."

