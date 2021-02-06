Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh shares video before entry, reveals details of fights and drama from upcoming episode
Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh, who is set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as Rakhi Sawant’s connection, shared an update about the upcoming episode from his vanity van. He revealed that host Salman Khan has already begun filming the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and it is full of drama.
Just before his entry, Vindu posted a video on Twitter. “Main ready hoon andar jaane ke liye. Bhai abhi shooting start kar rahe hai. Humlog ab andar jayenge. Bohot hungame ho rahe hai, bohot maaramaari, rona-dhona chal raha hai andar. Make-up ko leke, isko leke, usko leke (I am ready to go inside. Salman is shooting right now. We will go inside now. There is a lot of drama, fighting and crying going on inside about make-up and others things),” he said.
Vindu hoped that fans would enjoy the entry of the connections in Bigg Boss 14. “I am in the van waiting. I have a person, like a bodyguard, standing there. So I can’t meet anybody, can’t go out of the van. That’s Bigg Boss for you!” he concluded.
Apart from Vindu, Toshi Sabri will enter as Rahul Vaidya’s connection, Paras Chhabra will enter as Devoleena’s connection, Jasmin Bhasin will enter as Aly Goni’s connection, Jyotika Dilaik will enter as her sister Rubina Dilaik’s connection, Rahul Mahajan will enter as Abhinav Shukla’s connection, Jaan Kumar Sanu will enter as Nikki Tamboli’s connection and Arshi Khan’s brother Farhan will enter as her connection.
On Thursday, Vindu confirmed his entry in the Bigg Boss house and tweeted, “Will be entering the BB house as a connection for RAKHI SAWANT. If you’ve any feedback or questions for your favourite contestants - send it on, will make sure it reaches them!”
