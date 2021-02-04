Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh to enter as Rakhi Sawant's connection, wants her to be 'entertaining not irritating'
- Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed that he will enter the house as Rakhi Sawant's 'connection'.
Winner of the seventh season of Bigg Boss, Vindu Dara Singh, will soon be seen on the ongoing season of the reality show. After confirming his participation, he has also been responding to fans suggesting what he should do while inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Vindu tweeted Thursday morning, "Will be entering the BB house as a connection for RAKHI SAWANT. If you’ve any feedback or questions for your favourite contestants - send it on, will make sure it reaches them!"
A fan wrote, "we like entertaining Rakhi , not irritating rakhi..please ask her to be entertaining not irritating." Vindu promptly responded with, "Yes I will ensure that and advise her so too!"
He also responded to fans requesting him to convey messages to their favourite contestants. Replying to a fan who asked him to tell Rahul Vaidya not to trust anyone, even Aly Goni, Vindu wrote, "Am shocked you guys are asking him not to trust Aly too !!!"
Vindu also praised Aly and tweeted, "He is the most humble guy. He fights and within few mins he will be friends. Doesn’t keep a back log. He could be the dark horse too in the game !"
Apart from Vindu, a few others are also expected to enter the house as 'connections' for various participants. Former contestant Jasmin Bhasin may become a connection for Aly, while Jyotika Dilaik is likely to enter as sister Rubina Dilaik's connection. Reports even claim that Vikas Gupta may re-enter the show, this time as connection for Rahul Vaidya.
