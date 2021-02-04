IND USA
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee fights with Arshi Khan, Rubina throws water on Rakhi Sawant

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting hyper as Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan instigate them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST

Actors Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen going out of control on the ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The latest promotional video for Thursday's episode reveals how Rakhi's words will trigger Rubina Dilaik and she would be seen throwing water on Rakhi!

A voice over tells us that "pehle rakhi ki harkaton per Rubina ka para chadhega fir Arshi ke uksane par Devoleena hongi out of control (First, Rubina will lose her cool over Rakhi's antics and then Devoleena will lose her cool as Arshi Khan instigates her )."

Devoleena is fighting with Arshi, yelling and charging towards her. She is also seen throwing and breaking things in the living area. She yells at Abhinav, "Usne mere ghar ke liye bola (She dared to speak about my house and family).")

The promo shows Rakhi declaring, "Bahut ho gaya respect. Ab samay aa gaya (Enough of respect, now the time has come)." Devoleena is seen simply watching her as she made the declaration.

Soon, Rakhi goes around telling Abhinav and Rubina, "Biwi ne mana kiya hai kya, Rakhi se nahi baat karne ka.Joru bolti hai uth to uth, baith to baith, Bahar baith ke bol rahe the 'tum baddimag ho, tum wo ho....tum kya ho? Tum tharki ho (Did your wife ask you to not talk to Rakhi? You do as your wife says..what were you saying when you sat outside? ' You are brainless'. What are you? you are a pervert)."

Abhinav then gets angry and tells her, "Yahi teri gandgi hai Rakhi, yehi teri gandgi hai (This is your dirty side)."


Rubina is seen throwing a bucket full of water on Rakhi as they stand in the washroom area.

bigg boss 14 rakhi sawant devoleena bhatacharjee rubina dilak

