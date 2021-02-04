Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant says her husband had a child before their wedding, but she wants to save the marriage

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was all about contestants sharing emotional details about their past and Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were clear winners in this. While Rakhi revealed that a friend assaulted her, Devoleena shared her childhood struggle as she grew up without her father. The contestants continued to share shocking details as the task for content creation continued on Wednesday as well. The contestants have been allotted areas in the house and the area where the best content creation happens, is rated highest.

The episode began with Rakhi and Devoleena making fun of Abhinav and Rubina. Soon, Rakhi was seen talking to Rahul Vaidya, in the bathroom area . Taking abut her first relationship, Rakhi told him that they went to the same gym, adding that things turned ugly with the guy cheating her. However, she claimed that she broke up because their families did not want it to materialise. “My mother did not want me to get it into all this. And, she was right, I had just started with my career. I could have easily forgiven him, a hundred times, had it not been for the families,” Rakhi said.

Rakhi Sawant cries and Rahul Vaidya consoles her.(Colors)





Next, she shared an ugly incident from her life. Rakhi revealed she had asked for money from a friend when her mother suffered her first heart attack. “He agreed to give me the money and when I told him I’d pay him back, he said, ‘Just relax, there is nothing bigger than mom’. I was happy, I thought he is such a nice man.” However, he asked me to meet him the next day. When I went to meet him, he locked me inside his imported car and told me ‘You know Rakhi! There’s nothing like a free lunch in this world. I gave you money, what will you give me?’ I told him I could not give him anything. I was young and did not understand what he meant,” she said, adding that the man then forced himself upon her, even as she tried her best to yell and call for help. When Rahul asked her to take up the matter legally and file a complaint, Rakhi said she never saw him again.

Rakhi also revealed details about her marriage, claiming that her husband, Ritesh was already married and had a child when they got married. “He often threatens me with divorce. I cannot stay alone, I am dead. I do not have the strength. I still want to save this marriage.” Bigg Boss summoned both Rahul and Rakhi and told them to not repeat or talk about the incident on the show, again. Rakhi was later seen talking about Abhinav as Aly Goni listened to her. Abhinav responded her, infuriating Rubina Dilaik. She was upset that Abhinav responded in bathroom area, giving away points to Rakhi in the process.

Devoleena was also spotted sharing her childhood stories with Rakhi. Devoleena said, “I was eleven years when we lost our dad. My mother was also unwell, but she went to office, prepared food for us. And we would go to school. The way they treated us without our father….It is the fact of life, if there is no father…Our society looks down upon families where father is not present.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

bigg boss 14 Topics