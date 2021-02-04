IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her childhood struggles after dad's death
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her childhood struggles after dad's death

Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her childhood struggles on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. She lost her father at an early age and shared with Rakhi Sawant, how society treated her family, due to the lack of a father-figure.

On Wednesday's episode, Devoleena shared her childhood stories with Rakhi and said, “I was eleven years when we lost our dad. My mother was also unwell, but she went to office, prepared food for us. And we would go to school. The way they treated us without our father….It is the fact of life, if there is no father…Our society looks down upon families where father is not present.”

Devoleena was speaking in the garden area, the area allotted to her in the ongoing task where contestants need to ensure best content creation to garner the audience's attention. The area with best content creation gets evaluated with maximum rate.

Rakhi cried as she talked about her marriage.(Colors)
Rakhi cried as she talked about her marriage.(Colors)


During the episode, Rakhi also talked about her marriage and claimed that her husband Ritesh, was already married and had a child when she had her wedding in 2019. She also revealed that a friend forced himself upon her after having given her money for her mother's treatment.

Also read: Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

Devoleena, who was a participant on Bigg Boss 13, is currently on the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who had to step out of the house due to prior commitments. Incidentally, Devoleena had to quit the show mid-way in the last season due to medical reasons. Vikas Gupta filled in for her for some time before her health problems made her quit the show altogether last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 devoleena bhatacharjee

Related Stories

Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 120: Rakhi Sawant talks about her marriage, why her husband does not come out in public.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save the marriage(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 120: Rakhi Sawant talks about her marriage, why her husband does not come out in public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani was last seen in the TV shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani says the follower count on social media can’t be the parameter to decide an actor’s talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh said that he is unaware of Ritesh's marital status.
tv

Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh is shocked to hear that her husband, Ritesh, is married with a child. Rakhi made the revelation on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
tv

Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Vikas Gupta said that the allegations levelled against him are false and warned that he will take legal action. He added that his 'forgiving nature' is seen as a weakness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
tv

Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are likely to tie the knot in June.
tv

Disha responds to trolls: 'There are some days when you just want to slap them'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: TV actor Disha Parmar responds to trolls, saying 'there are some days when you just want to slap all these useless, jobless people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant will reveal details of her marriage on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant will reveal details of her marriage on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation: 'My husband is married, has a child'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rakhi Sawant crying and declaring that her marriage is far from being okay; saying that her husband is married and has a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gini Chatrath and Bharti Singh at the former's baby shower.
Gini Chatrath and Bharti Singh at the former's baby shower.
tv

Ginni glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Kapil Sharma's colleague, Bharti Singh, has shared a new picture from his wife Ginni Chatrath's baby shower.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Shefali is disgusted by Rakhi's 'obnoxious' behaviour: 'She's crossed limits'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has expressed her disgust at Rakhi Sawant's behaviour on the show, and at the makers' choice to allow her antics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow girl and actor Shruti Sharma (Sourced photo)
Lucknow girl and actor Shruti Sharma (Sourced photo)
tv

Shruti Sharma: The way this industry has accepted me, it makes me so emotional

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Lucknow lass and actor Shruti Sharma, who was last seen in shows ‘Gathbandhan’, ‘Nazar-2’ and Telugu film ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya’, is waiting for her big Bollywood debut in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four men were arrested, and later released on bail, for stalking a TV actor. (Image used for representational purpose only)
Four men were arrested, and later released on bail, for stalking a TV actor. (Image used for representational purpose only)
tv

TV actor files police complaint after four men stalk her, barge into her home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • A popular TV actor filed a police complaint against four men, who chased her and her husband and landed up at their New Delhi home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shinde denied speaking ill about Rahul Vaidya.
Shilpa Shinde denied speaking ill about Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Shilpa Shinde said that someone impersonated her and made negative comments about Rahul Vaidya. She claimed that some news agencies picked up the video and attributed it to her without verifying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
tv

Gautam Hegde slams Salman for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • Writer Gautam Hegde has called out Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan, for supporting Rakhi Sawant's antics against Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.
tv

Nikki cries after Salman's scolding, feels like giving herself cigarette burn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli, who was pulled up by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, broke down afterwards. Rubina Dilaik consoled her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP