TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her childhood struggles on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. She lost her father at an early age and shared with Rakhi Sawant, how society treated her family, due to the lack of a father-figure.

On Wednesday's episode, Devoleena shared her childhood stories with Rakhi and said, “I was eleven years when we lost our dad. My mother was also unwell, but she went to office, prepared food for us. And we would go to school. The way they treated us without our father….It is the fact of life, if there is no father…Our society looks down upon families where father is not present.”

Devoleena was speaking in the garden area, the area allotted to her in the ongoing task where contestants need to ensure best content creation to garner the audience's attention. The area with best content creation gets evaluated with maximum rate.

Rakhi cried as she talked about her marriage.(Colors)





During the episode, Rakhi also talked about her marriage and claimed that her husband Ritesh, was already married and had a child when she had her wedding in 2019. She also revealed that a friend forced himself upon her after having given her money for her mother's treatment.

Also read: Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

Devoleena, who was a participant on Bigg Boss 13, is currently on the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who had to step out of the house due to prior commitments. Incidentally, Devoleena had to quit the show mid-way in the last season due to medical reasons. Vikas Gupta filled in for her for some time before her health problems made her quit the show altogether last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON