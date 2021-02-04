Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her childhood struggles after dad's death
TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her childhood struggles on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. She lost her father at an early age and shared with Rakhi Sawant, how society treated her family, due to the lack of a father-figure.
On Wednesday's episode, Devoleena shared her childhood stories with Rakhi and said, “I was eleven years when we lost our dad. My mother was also unwell, but she went to office, prepared food for us. And we would go to school. The way they treated us without our father….It is the fact of life, if there is no father…Our society looks down upon families where father is not present.”
Devoleena was speaking in the garden area, the area allotted to her in the ongoing task where contestants need to ensure best content creation to garner the audience's attention. The area with best content creation gets evaluated with maximum rate.
During the episode, Rakhi also talked about her marriage and claimed that her husband Ritesh, was already married and had a child when she had her wedding in 2019. She also revealed that a friend forced himself upon her after having given her money for her mother's treatment.
Also read: Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences
Devoleena, who was a participant on Bigg Boss 13, is currently on the show as a proxy for Eijaz Khan, who had to step out of the house due to prior commitments. Incidentally, Devoleena had to quit the show mid-way in the last season due to medical reasons. Vikas Gupta filled in for her for some time before her health problems made her quit the show altogether last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 120: Rakhi Sawant reveals why she wants to save her marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nishant Singh Malkhani: The number of followers on social media has become an ego game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi’s brother on claim that her husband is married: ‘Shocked beyond words'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha responds to trolls: 'There are some days when you just want to slap them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation: 'My husband is married, has a child'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ginni glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shefali is disgusted by Rakhi's 'obnoxious' behaviour: 'She's crossed limits'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has expressed her disgust at Rakhi Sawant's behaviour on the show, and at the makers' choice to allow her antics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Sharma: The way this industry has accepted me, it makes me so emotional
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV actor files police complaint after four men stalk her, barge into her home
- A popular TV actor filed a police complaint against four men, who chased her and her husband and landed up at their New Delhi home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Hegde slams Salman for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav
- Writer Gautam Hegde has called out Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan, for supporting Rakhi Sawant's antics against Abhinav Shukla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki cries after Salman's scolding, feels like giving herself cigarette burn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox