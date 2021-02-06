IND USA
Eijaz Khan will return to Bigg Boss 14.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan confirms he is in talks to re-enter show, says ‘I am in the race to win’

Eijaz Khan, who has almost wrapped up his prior professional commitments, is set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in the show as his proxy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:47 PM IST

Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 last month due to prior professional commitments, is all set to re-enter the show. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently in the Bigg Boss house as his proxy.

In an interview, Eijaz confirmed that he is in talks to re-enter Bigg Boss 14 and said that he deserves to win the trophy. He added that he will be at a disadvantage upon his return as he has ‘lost touch with the audience’.

Talking to The Times of India, Eijaz said that he has almost wrapped up his professional commitments and is in talks with the makers to re-enter Bigg Boss 14. “I have been inside the Bigg Boss house for the major part of the show, and I am still in the game. I am in the race to win the Bigg Boss trophy. I want to win and I do think that I deserve to win,” he said.

Also read: Disha Patani gives 80s song a modern twist in new dance video, Tiger Shroff says ‘killer stuff’

Eijaz said that he could not disrespect his prior commitment as it would reflect badly on him as a professional. “Thankfully, the makers of Bigg Boss too understood and appreciated my professionalism. Maine kisi ka bhi nuksaan nahi hone diya hai. In fact, agar kisi ka bhi nuksaan hua hai toh mera hua hai (I did not let anyone face losses. In fact, if anyone is at a disadvantage, it is me) as I have lost touch with the audience. Even now if I go as a competitor, I have a lot to catch upon, and I am ready for this,” he said.

Bigg Boss 14 has been rather eventful for Eijaz. He opened up about the traumatic incident of being molested as a child and got support from his family, friends, industry colleagues and fans. He also found love in his co-contestant Pavitra Punia despite initially resisting her advances.

