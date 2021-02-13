Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni in the promo for criticizing Rakhi Sawant who chose to save herself and sacrifice a huge amount from the prize money. Salman also slammed Aly for portraying Jasmin Bhasin in a bad light and even called him rude.

The promotional video for Saturday’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode opens with Salman saying, "Aly aapse puch ke to fayda hi nahi hai kyuki aapki wahi rai hogi na Jasmin, jo Rahul ki hai. Hai na (It is useless to ask anything Aly. Your opinions will be the same as Rahul, for Jasmin)? Turning to Rahul, Salman says, “Rakhi ne aisa kya kar diya, Rahul, ki aap aur Aly uske upar buri tarah tut gae (What did Rakhi do to attract your and Aly’s wrath)?”

Aly responds that he was shocked to see the amount being sacrificed. “Ekdum amount dekh ke aisa hil gaya (I was shocked to see the amount).”

Salman tells them, “Jitna aapka haq hai, utna hi Rakhi ka haq hai. Shayad Rakhi hi jeete (Rakhi has equal right to the prize money, who knows, maybe she’ll win the show)!” Rahul yells at Rakhi saying she must inform Salman how she often says she won’t win the show. “Tu itne time se bol rahi hai mai to nahi jeetne wali. Ab sir bol rahe hai to baat kyu maan rahi ho? Abhi bolo na, hum galat dikhte hain na (You have been saying you won’t win the show. Why do you not tell that to sir)?

Salman also questions Rahul and asks, “Why are you screaming at her, you don’t want to win? Is conversation se lag raha hai aap jeet chuke ho aur Rakhi ke paas apke 14 lakh hain (It seems like you have won and Rakhi owes you ₹14 lakh)!” Rahul denies but Rakhi cries as she says they always behave the same.

Salman then turns to chide Aly for dismissing Jasmin each time she suggests something that may help him. . “Aly apke paas ek genuine supporter hai, jo apko sahi rasta dikha rahi hai khud ki image ki chinta kiye bagair. Lekin aap usko baar baar chup kara dete ho. ‘Jasmin, you are not a contestant’. Tujhe kyu chul hai’ . Is baar kisine jasmine ko galat dikhaya hai to wo aap ho Aly (Aly you have a genuine supporter who shows you the right path but you ask her to stay silent. If someone showed her in bad light this time, it was you Aly)."

Aly begins to explain,saying, "Kya ho raha hai, I am losing it pata nahi kyu para bahut badh raha hai (What is happening is, I am losing it. I have no clue why this is happening but it is only increasing)." Salman interrupts and tells him, "Tum rude ho (You are rude)!"