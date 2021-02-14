Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 131: Eijaz Khan voted out, Devoleena Bhattacharjee exits house

Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar brought a shocking eviction and an unprecented incident. While Eijaz was voted out of the show, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik were seen having a heartfelt discussion, for the first time on Bigg Boss 14.

Host Salman Khan told Jaan Kumar Sanu that her entered the show as a young boy but has now matured and is a grown up man now. Salman asked Rahul Vaidya about Disha Parmar and teased him before letting her enter the house and talk to the singer. Disha accepted Rahul’s marriage proposal and said she wanted to be with him, forever. “Do not cry, I cry when you do. The last five months have been the most boring months in my life because we were not together,” she said.

Salman also made fun of Devoleena Bhattacharjee when he noticed that she was crying as Rahul, Jaan and Toshi Sabri sang songs. After asking if the singing was too bad, Salman added, “Which one of these songs is a favourite of Angel (Devoleena’s pet dog)?” She started laughing and said it was “Sonu” favourite song that made her cry. Asked if Sonu was a dog or pet, she told Salman, “My Valetine, my boyfriend, sir!”

Later, Rakhi Sawant was seen asking Rahul if her husband Ritesh would be with her, despite her antics on the show. Rahul reminded her that her mother had said Ritesh is with her. Rakhi said that her antics with Abhinav Shukla on the show began after the video call with her mom and she is not sure now if Ritesh would still want to be with her. Rahul assured her that he’d understand she is on the show to entertain.

After asking supporters to leave the house, Salman announced Eijaz Khan’s eviction and Devoleena stepped out of the house.

The episode ended with a heartfelt discussion between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul – a first this season. They discussed Disha Parmar and he said his proposal to the TV actor was impulsive.