Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s brother unhappy with Vindu Dara Singh as her supporter, says ‘game hi kharab kar diya’
- Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh feels that Vindu Dara Singh is the wrong choice to support her on Bigg Boss 14. Rakesh said that Vindu is 'demotivating' Rakhi and 'playing his own game'.
Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh entered Bigg Boss 14 last week to offer support to his close friend, Rakhi Sawant, who is a contestant on the show. However, her brother Rakesh feels that he is the wrong choice to be her supporter.
Rakesh said in an interview that Vindu is ‘demotivating’ Rakhi. Rakesh added that Vindu went on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rakhi but is now busy ‘playing his own game’.
“Vindu ne Rakhi ka poora game hi kharab kar diya hai jab se woh ghar mein gaya hai (Vindu has ruined the game ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house). This is not what he promised us to do before entering the house. In fact, he had gone there to support my sister but what he is doing right now is demotivating and demoralising her, which is not fair at all. Vindu has actually been a bad choice as Rakhi's supporter,” he told The Times of India.
Rakesh said that he would have liked to go on Bigg Boss 14 to support Rakhi but could not do so, as he is taking care of their ailing mother, Jaya. “What we feel as an outsider is that Vindu has probably forgotten the purpose of his visit to the Bigg Boss 14 house. He has started playing his own game and is least bothered about Rakhi. He even declared that Rakhi can not win the show. I am glad that Salman bhai pulled up Vindu for the same on Saturday. I see my sister as a winner. She has been the best entertainer so far,” he said.
During Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan reprimanded Vindu for not supporting Rakhi. Salman said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a bigger support for her throughout the show.
“All you have done is break her confidence and her confidence is so low that she grabbed the first chance she saw to save herself for yet another week. Vindu! You have closely followed this show, you have participated and won a season. But how did you turn into an editor (video editor, suggesting what must be seen and what not)?” Salman told Vindu. In his defence, Vindu claimed that Rakhi is ‘very fragile’ and he fears that she might get hurt on the show.
