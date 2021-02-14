On Valentine’s Day, Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, meaning of her name

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, actor Karanvir Bohra introduced fans to his ‘new Valentine’ -- his newborn daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. He also revealed her face and the beautiful meaning behind her name.

“Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters,” he captioned a picture of the little one resting in his arms.

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, actor Ashmit Patel and television host Maniesh Paul dropped heart emojis on the post. “Owwwww! Gorgeous. God bless,” actor Shweta Tiwari commented. “OH MY GOD!!!! She’s stunning!” actor Shruti Seth wrote.





Karanvir’s wife, actor Teejay Sidhu, also posted an adorable photo of their baby girl on Instagram. “Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine.. GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (And what a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) May you spread sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious,” she wrote.





On Vanessa’s newly-made Instagram profile, another photo with Karanvir was shared. It was captioned, “Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! I'm Gia Vanessa Snow, but everyone calls me Vanessa. :) I'm new to the world. And I must say, the view looks pretty great from up here! Oh, and that’s my dad @karanvirbohra.”

Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to four-year-old twin girls, Raya Bella and Vienna. Currently, Karanvir is in Mumbai, while Teejay is with their daughters in Vancouver.

Last week, Karanvir shared a sweet video with his little girls and wrote, “I’m missing my #daddyduties. Wanna go back… The joy I get in being a daddy on the job is so satisfying and fulfilling, I'm reliving the times I had with @twinbabydiaries I feel jealous and guilty at the same time that im not with @bombaysunshine right now to be with our lil one's.”

