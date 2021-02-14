On Valentine’s Day, Karanvir Bohra reveals newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow’s face, meaning of her name
- Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu introduced their 'new Valentine' -- daughter Gia Vanessa Snow -- on Instagram. Karanvir also revealed the beautiful meaning behind her name.
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, actor Karanvir Bohra introduced fans to his ‘new Valentine’ -- his newborn daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. He also revealed her face and the beautiful meaning behind her name.
“Meet my new #valentine. @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love #omnamoshivaya. Gia= Mother Earth (mata parvati ka roop). Vanessa= god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters,” he captioned a picture of the little one resting in his arms.
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, actor Ashmit Patel and television host Maniesh Paul dropped heart emojis on the post. “Owwwww! Gorgeous. God bless,” actor Shweta Tiwari commented. “OH MY GOD!!!! She’s stunning!” actor Shruti Seth wrote.
Karanvir’s wife, actor Teejay Sidhu, also posted an adorable photo of their baby girl on Instagram. “Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine.. GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (And what a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) May you spread sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious,” she wrote.
On Vanessa’s newly-made Instagram profile, another photo with Karanvir was shared. It was captioned, “Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! I'm Gia Vanessa Snow, but everyone calls me Vanessa. :) I'm new to the world. And I must say, the view looks pretty great from up here! Oh, and that’s my dad @karanvirbohra.”
Also read: When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff’s ex-girlfriend saying they will ‘get married to him together’
Karanvir and Teejay are also parents to four-year-old twin girls, Raya Bella and Vienna. Currently, Karanvir is in Mumbai, while Teejay is with their daughters in Vancouver.
Last week, Karanvir shared a sweet video with his little girls and wrote, “I’m missing my #daddyduties. Wanna go back… The joy I get in being a daddy on the job is so satisfying and fulfilling, I'm reliving the times I had with @twinbabydiaries I feel jealous and guilty at the same time that im not with @bombaysunshine right now to be with our lil one's.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav answers if he and Rubina were 'targeted' by Salman Khan
- Abhinav Shukla opened up about his and Rubina Dilaik's behaviour often being criticised by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla rules out being friends with Rakhi Sawant after Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul-Jankee reveal newborn son's name and the beautiful meaning behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Is Devoleena out of the house? TV actor slams Paras on Twitter
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed Paras Chhabra and thanked Rashami Desai on Twitter, expressing her desire to meet the Bigg Boss 13 contestant soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: What Jasmin has to say when asked why she made Salman cry
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: A young dancer asks Jasmin Bhasin why she made host Salman Khan cry when she was voted out of the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman will return for next season if he gets a '15% raise'
- Bigg Boss 14: Days ahead of the season finale, Salman Khan confirms he will return for the next season, revealing his one condition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'
- Anita Hassanandani shared the first photo with her son on Instagram. She and her husband, Rohit Reddy, welcomed the little one on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss 14 house, responds to Rahul Vaidya's proposal
- Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day special episode and responding to his wedding proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav says all is fine with Rubina now: 'There’s no divorce happening'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 129: Rakhi enters finale week, fights with Rahul and Aly
- Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant fight over prize money
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Friday's episode will show the contestants fighting over reducing the prize money for the season winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox