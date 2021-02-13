IND USA
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar day 130: Salman Khan scolds Vindu Dara Singh, , Paras says he won't support Devoleena

  Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:34 PM IST

Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan began with Devoleena Bhattacharjee fighting with her supporter for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. She alleged that instead of supporting her, Paras had been supporting Rubina Dilaik ever since she entered.

Salman then took up the topic of hot debates inside the house this week – Rakhi sacrificing the show’s prize money to ensure her entry to finale week. Rubina claimed Rakhi may have been right but the reasons she stated were not. When Salman extended his support to Rakhi saying she had every right to do what she did to save herself, Rakhi said, “I was scared. If Jasmin Bhasin could be voted out, who am I?”

Salman then asked Nikki Tamboli if she would have sacrificed prize money to enter the season finale. Nikki said she would have done the same as Rakhi did and Rubina claimed she would have supported her in the actions. Salman chided Rubina that both Rubina and Nikki had similar reasons for sacrificing the prize money but Rubina objected to Rakhi’s actions.

Salman also explained that all Rakhi did was to offer a negotiation, something that everyone does in different ways inside the house. “Devoleena is right, Rakhi may have chosen the wrong words. Rubina picks words to suit her reason. Your (Rubina’s) vocabulary is better because you work in Hindi shows and so many dialogues have been written for you. But you still understand intentions,” Salman said, adding that Nikki should have supported Rakhi.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani shares first pic with son: ‘And just like that we were three'

Salman also took Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni to task for fighting with Rakhi over the matter. The show host made them read the task letter again and reminded that they were only supposed to think about their own victory in the game, and not about how to be great and not sacrifice someone’s prize money. Asked what was so wrong about Rakhi’s actions, Aly told Salman, “We had discussed this as well. If the amount would have been less than 10 lakh, we would not have cared. We were just concerned that whoever wins, would lose that money sacrificed by Rakhi.” He also said that Rakhi’s statement that it would be unfair that everyone suffers inside the house but only one person will enjoy a Switzerland holiday.

Salman then took Vindu to task for not fulfilling his purpose of entry on the show – to support Rakhi. Salman reminded the contestants that Devoleena had been a better supporter for Rakhi, not just in the task for finale but throughout. Salman added that Vindu has only been demotivating Rakhi, telling her that she won’t win, and she must only focus on entertaining people. “All you have done is break her confidence and her confidence is so low that she grabbed the first chance she saw to save herself for yet another week. Vindu! You have closely followed this show, you have participated and won a season. But how did you turn into an editor (video editor, suggesting what must be seen and what not)?” Salman told Vindu. In his defense, Vindu claimed that Rakhi is “very fragile” and he feared she’d get hurt on the show.

Salman also scolded Aly for dismissing Jasmin and her suggestions. Later, Aly told Jasmin that she had been advising him to go against Rubina but he felt she did a lot for him. “Genuinely I do not feel a negative vibe from her, why should I initiate negativity? Aly asked. Jasmin then tried to end the discussion, saying what others say does not really matter.

Later, during a task for the contestants to rank themselves according to qualification for the show’s trophy, Devoleena got upset that everyone wanted to allot two different ranks for her and Eijaz Khan. Her supporter in the house, Paras Chhabra was then heard saying, “Mai karunga isko support? Tweet marti thi mere liye! (Will I support her? She used to tweet against me).” Jasmin also nodded in agreement, adding, “She also tweeted against me but deleted those posts later.”

