tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 129: Rakhi Sawant enters finale week, fights with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni

Not wanting to sacrifice prize money for the sake of immunity, Aly Goni said, 'If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat.'
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Aly Goni was upset with Rakhi Sawant that she reduced the prize money of the winner.(Colors)

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling everyone that Paras Chhabra was not at fault for supporting Rubina Dilaik, but everyone else was to be blamed as they could not play in a winning style. She also told Rakhi Sawant that she must not lose heart, after the later announced that Rubina will the season winner. Rakhi started crying, and said, “I did what I could, I entertained people. I am a joker, that’s what I am!”

Devoleena also told Rakhi that it was shocking that someone like Aly – who would always destroy tasks where he did not win – gave something as vital as ticket to finale, despite him being ousted. Devoleena suggested that not just Paras but even Aly wanted Rubina to win.

Rakhi kept crying and saying that she needed to go to the season finale. (Colors)

Soon, the new task for ticket to finale was announced. Bigg Boss would decide upon a certain amount and anyone among Rahul Vaidya, Aly and Rakhi, may either deposit a cheque of that amount or shred it in a shredder. Depositing would mean the contestant remained nominated while shredding would mean his/her confirmed entry into finale week. However, the catch was that if someone tried to save themselves, the amount would also be deducted from the final winning prize money.

Also read: Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: It is not about growing old, it is about having grace and dignity

Aly and Rahul were sure that they would not sacrifice the prize money for the sake of immunity, even before the task began. “If the audience loves me, I will go to the finale anyways. And, if I am not voted to be there, I’d feel like a cheat,” said Aly.

Meanwhile, Rakhi kept asking everyone about her decision and whether she should save herself. Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee suggested that she must. When the task began and the contestants realized that an amount of 14 lakh is at stake, everyone tried their best to convince Rakhi that she must go forward, only with the support of her fans and she must trust them.

Topics
rakhi sawant aly goni bigg boss 14

