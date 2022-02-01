Bigg Boss 15 after party: Salman Khan chills with Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Ieshaan Sehgal. See inside pics

Tejasswi Prakash won the 15th season of Bigg Boss on Sunday. After the show got over, the contestants met again and celebrated at an after party, glimpses fo which they have shared on Instagram.

Pratik Sehajpal, who was the first runner-up of the show, shared a picture with show host Salman Khan and wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan. Dreams come true just gotta have faith."

Rakhi Sawant reacted to the picture and wrote, “Waah.” Pratik's close friend and Bigg Boss 15's former contestant Akasa Singh wrote, “Daant dikha ke badi wali smile karte hain aise eeeh (You should show your teeth while flashing a wide smile).” One fan of Pratik commented, “You are winner for all of us.”

Rajiv Adatia also shared photos from the party on his Instagram account. The first picture he shared was with Salman. He captioned it, “With the Legend at the after party! Thank you so much Bhai for being an amazing host as always! For guiding and looking after me always in the show! Lots of love and thank you for a lovely after party! @beingsalmankhan.”

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh also shared a photo with Salman on his social media handle. He captioned it, “Love you salman bhai. Aapke pyar ko puri jindagi is dil me samhal kar rakhunga (I will always keep the love given by you, safe in my heart). Love you always.”

Ritesh poses with Salman Khan.

Ieshaan Sehgaal also shared a photo with Salman from Bigg Boss after party and captioned it, “About last night Bhai @beingsalmankhan.”

Ieshaan Sehgaal poses with Salman Khan.

Raqesh Bapat, who entered the show as a wild card contestants but left in a few weeks, shared a picture with his girlfriend Shamita Shetty, who was also a part of the game show. He captioned the post, “Learning , un-learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced , you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you. @shamitashetty_official.”

The finale of the 15th season of Bigg Boss took place over the weekend. While Tejasswi won the trophy, Pratik was the first runner up and Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was the second runner up of the show.

