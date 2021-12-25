Bigg Boss 15: Alia Bhatt helps button up Salman Khan shirt as he pops it open while dancing with Jr NTR, Ram Charan

RRR actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, along with director SS Rajamouli, will be seen promoting the film on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15. Host Salman Khan will be seen joining them to dance to RRR song, Naacho Naacho on the show.

Colors TV has shared the promo of the upcoming episode teasing their dance act. It shows Salman putting his arms across Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan as they groove to Naacho Naacho. While the RRR actors do the popular dance step perfectly, Salman finds himself struggling to match steps with them. As Jr NTR and Ram Charan try to teach him the basics, he reacts, “rukjao, nahi (please stop, no).” He is seen telling Alia in the promo, “Alia yaar, I promise you, I will dance like both these people yaar.”

A promo clip also shows Salman's shirt getting unbuttoned after all the dancing. He gestures towards Alia, saying “My cleavage is showing little bit," and she buttons it up for him, to which he reacts, “ya, thank you,”

While Jr NTR is seen in black casuals, Ram Charan in beige, Alia joins them in a red and yellow saree, with her hair neetly tied in a bun.

Salman also had a cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of the RRR team as he is all set to celebrate his 56th birthday on December 27.

RRR narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters in the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The film also stars actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Talking about the expectations of the fans of his previous Baahubali films, SS Rajamouli said at the trailer launch, "I'm aware of the kind of anticipation the people have. I will be focusing more on the story, the character, the relationship between the characters, and the emotional highs that we get when we watch the characters. The previous assets including posters, songs and trailers will help us bring the audiences to the theatre. The moment they come into the theatre and watch 2-3 minutes of the film, they'll know what the film is."

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

