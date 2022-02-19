Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan grooves with Rakhi Sawant at her mehendi, Himanshi Khurana also attends

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has shared pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram. She is reportedly set to marry her boyfriend Saajz on February 19, Saturday.

Afsana shared pictures from her mehendi early Saturday and can be seen posing happily with Saajz. The couple wore matching kurtas with floral prints. She completed her look with a solid red dupatta.

In one of the pictures, Saajz kissed her on the forehead while in another one, they smiled for the camera, posing together. She also shared close-up shots of her hands adorned with mehendi. In another post, Afsana could be seen getting her mehendi while Saajz kissed her on the cheeks. Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz dropped heart icons in the comment section.

The celebrations began on Friday with a haldi ceremony. Afsana wore a heavily embroidered mustard lehenga while Saajz wore a matching mustard kurta for the occasion.

Afsana's Bigg Boss 15 friends Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht also attended her haldi function. Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, and Shefali Bagga could be seen posing with Afsana on her mehendi. Shefali commented on the post with, “Many congratulations.”

In videos that she shared on her Instagram Stories, Rakhi and Shefali could be seen applying mehendi on Afsana's hands.

Shefali's co-contestant from Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal wrote in the comment section, “Mubaraqaaaaa.” Musician Salim Merchant also wrote, “Lakh lakh vadhaiyaan (many congratulations).”

Earlier this month, a piano-themed wedding card went viral and it was claimed to be Afsana and Saajz's wedding invite.

Afsana and Saajz are Punjabi singers and have lent their voice to many songs. Allah Khair Kare featuring Himanshi Khurana, is one of the popular songs. Afsana, on the other hand, is best known for songs such as Titilyaan, Kamaal Karte Ho and Jooda.

Also read: Punjabi singer Saajz receives death threat, FIR lodged in Mohali

Recently, the new song Behri Duniya sung by Afsana and Saajz was released. It featured Nikki Tamboli.

