Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee cries as she tells Abhijit Bichukale ‘people object when I laugh at your jokes’

On Bigg Boss 15's Thursday episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen crying and claiming that Abhijit Bichukale was the only person who understands her well. Devoleena and Abhijit had earlier had ugly fights and it all began when he repeatedly asked her for kisses despite her refusal.

Devoleena asked Pratik Sehajpal, "Mere kis baat se tere ko problem hai? Perfume dalne se (What is your problem with me, is it that I used perfume in the task)?" He told her, "Nahi, clarity. Kal itna kalesh hua, itna jhagda, itna drama hua ki aaj baat tak nahi kar rahe aur abhi suddenly Nishant Bhat bhi baat karne lag jata hai. Mai khud hi confuse ho jata hoon ki bhaiya kya hai idhar (I need clarity. You had such a huge fight yesterday and now you behave as if nothing happens. Even Nishant is talking to him like everything is normal. I get confused, what is even happening here)? It is not about you, it is about me thinking about your mindset ki bhaiya kya hai (what is it)?"

Devoleena did not say anything to Pratik but later asked Abhijit, "Log mujhe puchhte hain ki itna jhagde ke baad dusre din me saath me baith ke baat karti hoon (People ask me how can I talk to you after getting into huge fights with you)." He replied that it was how people looked at it, adding, "We are housemates, we are here to talk to each other." She walked away to the bathroom area and began crying.

She was all alone in the bathroom area when she told the camera, "I swear man, I have never ever met someone like him. I cannot believe this." Abhijit then walked up to her as she yelled, "What kind of a person are you? Don't you get it? Why should I be helping you all the time? There are so many people out there dying to help you. Why should I wash your clothes and help you?" He told her, "Don't tell me, I know very well how many people are actually willing to help me."

Devoleena continued to cry as she said, "People have a problem because I laugh at your jokes." Abhijit tried to reassure her saying that people may have a problem, but he does not. When she did not stop crying, he tried to console her, adding, "Meri biwi ko koi problem nahi hai yaar (Even my wife doesn't have a problem)." Devoleena continued to cry even as Abhijit left the bathroom area after he failed to convince her to stop crying. She talked to herself as she said, "Oh God! Where am I stuck?"

A concerned Tejasswi Prakash walked up to Devoleena and asked her if she was genuinely crying. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star then said, "Mai kaise naraaz rah sakti hu is admi se yaar? Mujhe pata hai dil ka bura nahi hai (How can I be upset with this man, he apologises and I know he is not a bad person). I feel only he understands me in this house. Maybe this is the reason why he comes back to me despite the ugly things that I say for him."

Tejasswi then asked her to do as she wished, and not care about what others thought of her but she said, "Maybe not all (affect me), but that one person (Pratik Sehajpal) who is judging, matters to me."

