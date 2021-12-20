Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells Pratik Sehajpal ‘got attracted to you’, Rakhi consoles Abhijit Bichukale
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee tells Pratik Sehajpal ‘got attracted to you’, Rakhi consoles Abhijit Bichukale

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen confessing her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal. 
Devoleena Bhattacharjee confesses her feelings to Pratik Sehajpal.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 05:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen expressing her feelings to fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant will be seen consoling Abhijit Bichukale for Devoleena.

On Sunday, Colors TV Instagram account uploaded a promo and captioned it, “Pratik aur Devoleena ki nazdeekiyaan kahi kar na de Abhijit ko khafa (Pratik and Devoleena's closeness might upset Abhijit's feelings).”

The video starts with Rakhi Sawant having a conversation with Abhijit. She says, “Tumko bohot pasand hai na woh? Pata chalta hai dada aapke har shabd mein woh hai. Lekin Devo Pratik ke andar ghus rahi hai. Usko poore ghar mein koi nahi milega chalega bass usko Pratik chahiye (You like Devoleena a lot no? I can see that, your every sentence has her name. But Devoleena is only mingling with Pratik. She doesn't care if there is someone else in the house, she just wants Pratik).”

In another part of the video, Devoleena is seen telling Pratik, “I don't know how will you take it but I got attracted towards you.”

Umar Riaz is also seen talking to Abhijit. Umar says, “Jo aapne plan banaya tha Devo ke saath rahunga. Devo aapko 2 hafte mein chodh ke chali gayi (You planned to stay with Devoleena but she left you within 2 weeks).” He adds: “Jo aap soch rahe ho waisa nahi hoga (Whatever you are thinking is not gonna happen).”

As soon as the promo of the upcoming episode got released, Bigg Boss watchers started reacting to it. One person said, “Wasn't she the one who told everyone she has a very caring boyfriend outside? It's so sad what people do because of the game.” While another one slammed Devoleena and said, “Devoleena falls in love in every season! this time she clearly mentioned in starting that she has a boyfriend outside. I guess it has become very casual for her!”

Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott bigg boss 15 devoleena bhattacharjee devoleena bhatacharjee pratik sehajpal umar riaz
