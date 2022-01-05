Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee wets herself during 15-hour long task, loses game but wins hearts on Twitter

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, considered regulars on the reality show, made a statement with their performance in the latest episode. Such was their determination that they kept standing for more than 15 hours with Devoleena even peeing her pants during a task.

The two were expected to hold a pole during a task in order to make it to the finale and managed to sail through for several hours. At the end, Devoleena fell down when Nishant Bhat splashed water on her feet with a lot of intensity.

As Devoleena and Rashami stood holding the pole throughout the night, other contestants threw water, powder, oil, masala and detergent at them to bring them down. Pratik Sehajpal was helping Devoleena during the task. She asked him to splash water on her as she wanted to pee and went on to relieve herself in her pants.

The viewers looked impressed with their performance and praised the two on Twitter. A fan said, “This has to be one of the hardest tasks Bigg Boss has ever given. And as it can be seen from the images, it starts in the daytime and lasts until the evening. In the same position for hours. An excellent performance #DevoleenaBhattacharjee."

Another viewer said praising Devoleena, “The way the water was thrown was so violent that she fell. And that doesn't change the fact that you stay in the same position all night and don't give up, and of course the extra torture! This performance deserves to be a world record! ”

One more viewer wrote on Twitter for Devoleena, “Not her fan honestly however loved her spirit in all tasks so far at least she plays well. Felt bad when she fell so badly not sure why everyone targeted her and were protecting Rashmi (again not either of their fan) #DevoleenaBhattacharjee.”

