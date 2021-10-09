Bigg Boss 15: Fans call it ‘disgusting’ as Salman Khan appears to abuse Pratik Sehajpal on Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch

Colors released a new promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. However, the way it has been edited seems to be causing quite the disappointment among fans.

In the promo, host Salman Khan is seen blasting contestant Pratik Sehajpal for his recent behaviour on the show. On Friday's episode, Pratik broke the washroom locks while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was still taking a shower. Upset with his action, she confronts him and others try to tell him that what he did was wrong. Pratik, however, found nothing wrong with it and refused to apologise.

Salman, however, did not let it slide. “The thing that you did, have you ever done this outside,” Salman asked Pratik, who said no one pushed his buttons so hard outside. “Pratik, jab koi ye bolta hai ki agar meri maa, meri behen bathroom mein hoti, tabbhi main yahi karta game ke liye (When anyone say that they would do the same thing for a game had it been their own mother or sister). Matlab game is above mother and sister?" he asks him, before adding, “Agar meri behen hoti toh main aapki maa… (Had it been my sister, I would've…)”

While a few were shocked to see Salman hurling filthy abuses on national television, others believed the promo was suspiciously edited to grab more eyeballs. “Such a disgusting promo cut by the makers of @BiggBoss by showcasing Salman Khan allegedly abusing #Pratiksehajpal .. Stooping so low to generate TRP and curiosity.. #BiggBoss15,” wrote film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. “Salman Khan can never use such words on national TV, such derogatory promo cuts shouldn’t be tolerated by Salman in my opinion,” he added.

A Salman fan wrote, “Don't judge Book by its cover... pura episodes dek lena kl or phir boycott, shame on karna (watch the full episode and then decide if you want to boycott or shame him).” Another suggested, “Don't worry. Salman Khan repeated the statement which any one housemated talked about him for bathroom issue. Ye sif TRP ke liYe ese promo banate hee (They make such promos only for TRPs).”

Bigg Boss 15 kicked off last week, a few days after Bigg Boss OTT was wrapped up. While Karan Johar hosted the latter, Salman is back to host the television version.

