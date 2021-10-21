Bigg Boss 15: Fans shocked after Karan Kundrra ‘choke slams’ Pratik Sehajpal, say show has different rules for 'damaad'

Bigg Boss has been drawing criticism online for its more-violent-than-usual new season. In a new video from the house, contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are seen getting aggressive with each other during a task.

At one point, Pratik snatched some blue papers from Karan's hands but the latter did not give them up easily. He grabbed Pratik's neck in his arms and even threw him to the ground, almost imitating a wrestling ‘choke slam’.

Pratik's fans on Twitter did not take kindly to the incident. “Blood is boiling literally I am too angry now. Why @biggboss is favouring @kkundrra soo much? He is getting on my nerves,” wrote a fan. Another called Karan the ‘damaad’ of Bigg Boss. “#KaranKundra ka gunda Raaj.. Damaad k liye alag se rules hai biggboss k.. ab kuch nai bolega. #ZeeshanKhan ko OTT me sirf dhakka maarne pr bahar nikal dia tha (Karan Kundra is ruling the show like a goon. Bigg Boss has different rules for his ‘son-in-law’. Won't say anything),” they wrote.

Former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also commented. "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko (Bigg Boss is waiting until someone gets evicted due to health issues or breaks a bone)," she wrote.

“@BiggBoss ab bilkul baised ho chuka hai...pehle to zara sa dhakka dene par bhi evict kar dete the aur ab toh bande ko utha ke patak diya phir bhi no action?? Why? Just because kundrra is ‘Big Star’ as Salman said (Bigg Boss is so biased now. Earlier, they used to evict people just for pushing someone. Now they don't do anything even if someone picks someone up and slams them to the ground),” wrote another.

Pratik was recently pulled up by host Salman Khan after he broke the locks on washrooms while co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was still inside. Salman said that Pratik won't grow up and will continue hopping from one reality show to another. He added, “Your mom said you are tiger, I do not think I am one. That was a film. But it is your game, do as you like. Is it that important to search for topics in this manner? Your fans will see through your intentions.” Later, Pratik was seen crying to Nishant Bhat after hearing Salman's comments.

