Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan teases Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, asks if they will get married by third week
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan teases Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, asks if they will get married by third week

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Farah Khan takes a dig at Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal's relationship and asks if they would get married by the third week. 
Farah Khan takes a dig at Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal's relationship.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:06 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have been making news ever since the couple entered Bigg Boss 15. When the show started, Miesha was linked with other contestants including Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal but now she has made it official with Ieshaan. Farah Khan, who came as a guest in the show, took a dig at Ieshaan and Miesha's “fast paced” love story.

Farah, who appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 15's Weekend ka vaar episode, couldn't stop mocking Ieshaan and Miesha's love story. She met host Salman Khan and said, "I have heard about love at first sight but this is the first time I am seeing love at first night." Salman then informed Farah about Ieshaan's romantic proposal to Miesha, to which she replied saying, “Third week mein shaadi fir finale tak bacche (So they will get married by the third week and have kids by the finale)?”

Farah then added that the new couple should stop playing Splitsvilla inside the Bigg Boss house. She further said that the two might end up fighting a lot in the upcoming episodes. To which, Salman agreed and said, "Haan jhagde honge, bharpur honge' (Yes, they will fight a lot.) Farah also added that according to her, Ieshaan and Miesha are relying on the love stories seen in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss.

Ieshaan had gone down on his knees during Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty’s radio show named Akka and Anna. Ieshaan asked Miesha, “will you be my Maieshaan?”. She blushed and said “I love you too”. A few moments later, the two danced to Ishq Vala Love. 

Earlier, Ieshaan and Miesha were seen hugging and kissing each other with many fans terming their relationship as the most "fast-paced love affair ever". 

Topics
bigg boss ott bigg boss bigg boss 15 salman khan salman ali salman khan campaign
