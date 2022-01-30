Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15 finale: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan offer 10 lakh to contestants, set the stage on fire
Bigg Boss 15 finale: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan offer 10 lakh to contestants, set the stage on fire

  • Bigg Bos 15 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan will be seen offering the money bag to Bigg Boss 15 finalists. Who will pick it up and let go of a chance to pick the trophy?
Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan will be seen performing on Bigg Boss on Sunday.&nbsp;
Published on Jan 30, 2022 06:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The second part of Bigg Boss 15 finale will be aired Sunday night and host Salman Khan will also be seen welcoming winners from previous seasons of the show. 

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gauatam Gulati and Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia will celebrate 15 years of the show with special dance performances on the grand finale stage of Bigg Boss 15 Sunday night. 

Shweta Tiwari dances on Bigg Boss 15 finale stage.
Rubina and Gauahar will also be seen offering a bag with 10 lakh to the Bigg Boss 15 contestants, in exchange for the trophy.

The episode will also see special performances by wild card entries Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh, Rajiv Adatia, and Rashami Desai. Rashami was voted out of the show on the first part of Bigg Boss 15 finale episode aired on Saturday. 

In a previous promotional video, Rakhi Sawant was seen challenging ‘souten’ Rubina Dilaik to a dance-off.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen performing on stage. A promo for the Bigg Boss 15 finale showed Shehnaaz and Salman getting emotional on the show as they paid a special tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.

The top five contestants on the show are Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. The contestants will also perform special dance sequences on the grand finale stage Sunday night.

All former contestants of Bigg Boss 15 were seen in the promos of the grand finale. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was among the last ones to be voted out of Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the finale, will not be seen on the finale stage. She had injured herself during a task on the reality show and informed her fans earlier that she was to undergo surgery.

