Bigg Boss 15 promo: Tejasswi Prakash sets the stage on fire to Paani Paani, Akasa Singh confirmed as contestant

A new promo for Bigg Boss 15 is out and it showed Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh as confirmed contestants. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh will be seen on Bigg Boss 15.

A new promo of Bigg Boss 15 has confirmed two more contestants for this season. The promo showed Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh as their intro played in the background.

The video opened with singer Akasa’s famous song Naagin playing as she performed in a glamorous avatar. Then, Tejasswi was seen dancing to Paani Paani. The promotional video for Bigg Boss 15 can be accessed on the digital platform Voot. Many fan clubs have also shared it on Instagram.

Akasa Singh is a singer and performer best known for her songs Naagin and Kheench Meri Photo. She has also given hits like Aithe Aa in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat.

TV actor Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is an engineer by qualification and has been acting for nearly a decade. She has worked in shows such as Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Karn Sangini. She also participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

During the finale of Bigg Boss OTT earlier this month, Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 after he chose to quit the race for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss OTT. Later, at a media event, actor Donal Bisht, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's brother and doctor Umar Riaz; and Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were announced as Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Another promo teased the participation of actors Karan Kundrra and Simba Nagpal. Actors Vidhi Pandya and Vishal Kotian are also rumoured to be contestants on the show this year. 

Also read: Tracking Salman's Bigg Boss salary, from 5 cr to 25 cr per weekend: report

The new season that kickstarts October 2, will see contestants staying in a jungle instead of the usual Bigg Boss house, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the main house. Talking about the new theme, host Salman Khan had said at the event, "The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit but will be scolded by Bigg Boss, punished, luxury budgets will be slashed.”

bigg boss 15 bigg boss
