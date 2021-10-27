Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia warns 'mera mooh mat khulwa' after Ieshaan Sehgaal says he's straight, Meisha Iyer weeps

Since Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant, he has been suggesting his friend and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal maintain a distance from his girlfriend and housemate, Meisha Iyer. Now, a new promo of the upcoming episode has been released which features Ieshaan and Rajiv getting into a fight after Rajiv suggests he and Ieshaan have a close “rishta”.

In the clip shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Rajiv said, “Humara jo rishta hai na, we are very close (Ieshaan and I share a close relationship).” Ieshaan lashed out at him and said, “The way you are portraying everything, I am looking wrong. I am a straight guy.” As they argued, Rajiv yelled, “Mera muh mat khulwa, bahar kya hua tha. (Don't make me open my mouth about what happened outside.)” The clip ended with Meisha breaking down.

When Rajiv entered the house, he had a conversation with Ieshaan about his ongoing romance with Meisha. “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" he asked. To which Ieshaan replied, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show." He then told Ieshaan, “I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in 3 days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create.”

He added: “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (You are making false vows here) Let me tell you, it's a bit no-no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside.”

Since the conversation, both of them have often gotten into heated arguments, with Rajiv complaining that Ieshaan is not giving him enough time because of Meisha. After this, Karan Kundrra playfully calls Rajiv, Meisha's sautan.