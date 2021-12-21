Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant jokes Umar Riaz has a girlfriend, Rashami Desai tells him ‘need to stay away from you’

Rashami Desai seemed quite upset when Rakhi Sawant asked her about Umar Riaz’s girlfriend on Bigg Boss 15. Prior to the incident, Rashami and Umar were seen cozying up whend Rakhi had intervened.

On Monday’s episode, Rakhi asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee, if she is aware that Rashami and Umar might have a speculated affair outside the house. Devoleena responded in surprise and denied knowing anything of that sort. Rakhi told her, “She was sitting on his lap last night and they were kissing and all.” Devoleena was shocked and said, “I do not know. I had even asked her and she had denied it. In fact, she got annoyed even if I teased her about him.” Rakhi then said that Rashami told her that Umar is her ‘love’, and Devoleena said, “She must be joking.”

Rakhi asked, “What kind of joke is sitting on a lap? Even I want to sit on someone’s lap and joke. I am feeling cold. They are not a couple, mark my words. They might be behaving as if they are, but they are not a couple.”

Later, Rakhi asked if Umar had said ‘yes’ to Rashami. He wondered what did he have to say 'yes' to. However, Rashami said, “He asked me and I said yes. (Since) he asked me, it must be a yes from his side as well.” Rakhi then asked, “Bahar hai uska, pucha? (Did you ask about what he has outside the house)? Rashami first said, “Hogi koi apne ko kya? Wo uska look-out hai. ( do not care if he's with someone outside the house, that is his look-out).” Umar asked Rakhi who was she talking about while Rashami asked him if he was dating anyone.

“Are you dating someone? Then I need to stay away from you,” she said and walked away. Umar insisted that he did not answer her question yet.

Earlier, late at night on Monday’s episode, Rashami and Umar were discussing the housemates while she sat on his lap. As Rakhi walked towards them, Rashami hugged Umar tightly and Rakhi walked in asking, “What is happening here? Love lapata ho raha hai hai yahan (What is happening here?)” Rashami said, “The same as everyone else,” and Umar replied, “It is trending everywhere.”

Referring to Ritesh’s eviction from the show, Rashami then told Rakhi that she had never seen her the way she was on the day of his exit. Rakhi said that everything changes someday, prompting the former to ask Umar if he would change. Umar said, “Jaise mausam badalte hain, hum bhi to badal sakte hain? (We can change, just the way seasons change).”

Umar added jokingly, that he and Rashami were cozying up as it was cold and once winter is gone, they will stay apart.