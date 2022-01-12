Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai gets emotional as she asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee whether Umar Riaz will return

Rashami Desai is already missing Umar Riaz inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Just days after he was voted out of the show hosted by Salman Khan, Rashami had tears in her eyes as she asked if he would come back.

Early in the morning on Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rashami and Devoleena sat over a coffee and the Uttaran star asked, "Will Umar come back? Yes, or no?" Devoleena smiled as she said he should. "And, if he has to come back, he will have to come in this week."

Rashami said,"I miss him baba." The Saath Nibhana star then told her, "Of course! And, after what happened yesterday, you will miss him more. But you will have to come out of it." Devoleena was talking about Rashami and Umar's friend Karan Kundrra who nominated Rashami.

Rashami then said, "I told him. We had a discussion about this." A shocked Devoleena asked her, "Really, what did he say?" She responded with, "Nothing. Short term memory loss. He said he nominated me on the basis of what Salman Khan said on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. That we were playing for Shamita Shetty. I reminded him that he had done nothing for me in the game, but I have been thinking about him."

Devoleena told her, "Yes, Rashami. People think only about themselves in this house." Tejasswi Prakash was seen observing them from a distance and she told Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, "They have started discussing issues early in the morning."

Nishant commented, "They have now turned best friends," hinting at the ugly fights that Devoleena and Rashami had in the house. Pratik also said that Devoleena and Rashami are better together. "They are the perfect match for each other, as best friends."

Umar and Rashami grew close to each other on the show. While Umar entered as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 last year, Rashami came on board as a 'VIP' wild card entry.

