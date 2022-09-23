Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgaal - Miesha Iyer split! ‘Good that we broke up,’ Sehgaal says - Exclusive

Reality show alumni Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have parted ways after being in a relationship for less than a year. We have learnt that the estranged couple broke up almost two months ago, due to compatibility issues and have unfollowed each other on social media recently. When we contacted Sehgaal, the actor confirmed the news: “Yes it’s true, we have broken up. It’s been quite some time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without divulging much about the reason behind the split, Sehgaal, 28, adds, “Things were not working out. I think we were not meant to be (together). It wasn’t something which would have worked out honestly.” The two met each other in the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 15. “She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up,” he elaborates.

While the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor admits he is not “someone who will hold a grudge”, he also adds that the two are not on talking terms. “I’m not in touch with her. If you are asking if I’m on talking terms with her or I’d like to talk to her, then no,” he clarifies, adding, “It’s not normal to deal with a breakup, especially if you have invested so much in a relationship. It always gets difficult. (But) I’ve completely moved on. I’m in a happy and positive space.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We reached out to Iyer - earlier seen in reality shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space - however, the 28-year-old chose to not comment on the matter till we went to the press.

You can reach out to the author on Twitter @VinayMishra12