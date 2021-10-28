Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia gets brickbats and bouquets as fans say he 'played like a hero' but gives 'toxic vibes'

Bigg Boss 15 wildcard entry Rajiv Adatia appears to have found many fans already. People on social media have been praising him after he competed patiently in the show's latest task.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Housemates tried to get Rajiv to leave his seat as they tried various ‘torture’ tactics. Rajiv, however, did not budge. Fans noticed how well he played and praised him on Twitter.

“I felt #RajivAdatia played really well. He was tortured alot compared to others in Team B. Others too played well. They thought he was weak but he proved them wrong,” read a tweet. “#RajivAdatia too good man hats off,” wrote another. “What #RajivAdatia did today was superb.. What Rajiv did, Simba, Umar and Meisha could have done combined. He gave his 100%," read another tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person wrote, “This rajiv adatia making game interesting. Otherwise housemates looking really dull.” “#RajivAdatia played like a hero today. This guy literally proved how sincere he is about the game. He didn't come here for nothing. Looking forward to his game,” read another tweet.

However, not all tweets were in his favour. A few did not like how he has been ‘interfering’ in his friend Ieshaan Sehgaal's relationship with Meisha Iyer. “#RajivAdatia now you will decide who should love whom? That's a good joke," wrote a person. “#RajivAdatia has made more toxic vibes on the whole season than any of these contestants. But it has saved us from Cringe Karan and Teja stuff. But don't worry Colors have planned lot of Teja Vu cringe for tomorrow,” another added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia warns 'mera mooh mat khulwa' after Ieshaan Sehgaal says he's straight, Meisha Iyer weeps

A few viewers also had issues with hearing what Rajiv says. “Am I the only one who struggles to understand what #RajivAdatia is saying? Like, I legit need subtitles for it. And the host #SalmanKhan bashes #PratikSehajpal for the way he speaks. How rude,” wrote one.

Before entering the show, Rajiv spoke to Hindustan Times about it and agreed that unlike the previous seasons, violent behaviour on the show is not being punished as harshly. “I totally agree with this. In a show like Bigg Boss, I do not respect the violence that is going on. If anyone touches me, forget slam-dunking, if anyone even touches me, I will not have it. I have come with a contract that says that no one can touch me! What did I sign the contract for then? I have certain respect in life, I did not come on the show to be insulted or thrown around or anything," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}