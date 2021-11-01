Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Ieshaan Sehgaal that Meisha Iyer poked him to fight with Rajiv Adatia

In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan talked about last week's fight between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia. He also asked Meisha Iyer if she actually cares about Ieshaan's image or not.

Talking to Meisha, Salman said, “You have been worried about Ieshaan’s reputation right? You two were whispering. You wanted to know about his past. He was talking about his friend. But you wanted to know more. This (Rajiv) topic came out because of you two.” Salman then told Ieshaan, “I want to tell you this, Rajiv is not responsible for your image being portrayed wrongly.”

Ieshaan said, “I know his intentions are not wrong but he said a few things…,” Salman interrupted and said, “That is what I am saying, he is not responsible. Meisha started it. If you feel Rajiv shouldn’t have started those things, don’t you feel Meisha should not have poked you about your life outside the house?”

Salman then adviced Ieshaan and Meisha to play individually and to concentrate on the game. He also said that the two should decide what is more important to them. He added, “You two are together, so work that to your advantage. And you both should participate in the game as individuals.”

The entire time, Rajiv looked emotional. When Salman spoke to him, he said, “Thank you for clarifying this. I have been very emotional and have just been crying ever since I stepped in.”

Last week, Rajiv declared that his friendship with Ieshaan is “deeper” than everyone thinks. Ieshaan hit back and said that Rajiv's words will affect his image on national television and that he is a straight man. The two yelled at each other, while the rest of the housemates tried to calm them down.

